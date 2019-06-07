When is The Stranger starring Richard Armitage released on Netflix?

Netflix has announced that it will adapt Harlan Coben’s novel The Stranger into an eight-part series, starring The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage.

Armitage will lead the upcoming psychological thriller – and given that the British actor is no, umm, stranger to nail-biting TV mysteries, famously playing MI5 agent Lucas North in BBC1’s Spooks, it sounds like pretty perfect casting.

The series will see Armitage take on the lead role of Adam Price, a man whose life comes crashing down around him after a shock revelation.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Stranger.

When will The Stranger be released on Netflix?

It’s a bit early yet for a release date, but we do know that the series goes into production in March 2019.

The thriller, which will reunite the team behind Netflix series Safe starring Michael C Hall, will consist of eight 60-minute episodes. Danny Brocklehurst will write the adaptation of Coben’s novel, while Nicola Shindler will serve as executive producer.

Brocklehurst said, “It’s fantastic to reunite with Netflix, Harlan and [production company] RED for another complex, emotional thriller. Richard Armitage is perfect for the role of Adam, and I can’t wait to bring our binge-able new drama to life.”

Who stars in Netflix’s The Stranger?

Richard Armitage will play the lead character, Adam Price. On his casting, Armitage said, “I could barely contain my excitement reading Harlan Coben’s The Stranger; a nail biting thriller with a huge beating heart and a dash of social commentary for extra bite.”

Happy Valley‘s Siobhan Finneran will star as copper DS Johanna Griffin and Ant Man and The Wasp villain Hannah John-Kamen is playing the titular mysterious stranger who exposes people’s secrets.

Absolutely Fabulous actress Jennifer Saunders will also appear as Heidi, Johanna’s closest friend who is seeking adventure after her daughter leaves for university.

Broadchurch’s Shaun Dooley, Game of Thrones’ Paul Kaye, Strike Back’s Dervla Kirwan Black Mirror’s Kadiff Kirwan, Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s Anthony Head and The Crying Game’s Stephen Rea round off the cast.

What’s The Stranger about?

Based on Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name, the series will follow Adam Price, who seems to be living the perfect life — two great sons, a watertight marriage — until a stranger approaches him at a bar and reveals a shocking secret about Price’s wife, Corinne.

As Price delves into Corinne’s deception, he soon realises that he’s become entangled in a dark conspiracy that could risk the lives of those around him.

Coben said, “The Stranger was one of my most challenging novels — and definitely the most twisted. When I wrote it, I never imagined that I’d be part of a ‘Dream Team’ of extraordinary talent bringing it to life. I can’t wait to reunite with Danny, Nicola, and Netflix on this remarkable project.”

Is there a trailer for The Stranger?

Not yet — watch this space.