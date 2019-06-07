Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Here’s every song featured in Netflix romcom Always Be My Maybe

Here’s every song featured in Netflix romcom Always Be My Maybe

D'Angelo, David Bowie and Lizzo feature on the brilliant soundtrack - check out the playlist

Screen Shot 2019-05-29 at 11.59.26

Always Be My Maybe, the new Netflix romcom starring Ali Wong, Randall Park and, amazingly, Keanu Reeves, has a dynamite soundtrack.

Advertisement

The film, centred around two estranged childhood friends who reunite sixteen years after they lost their virginity to one another, includes some fine 1990s hip-hop, as well as bangers from David Bowie, D’Angelo and Francis and the Lights.

And yes, it features the song that inspired the title – Mariah Carey’s Always Be My Baby.

There are also some original tracks by Hello Peril, Marcus’ (Randall Park) band, with help from real-life record producer Dan the Automator – though they are not yet available on Spotify. We’ll update the playlist if that changes.

Check out the whole soundtrack below, followed by a Spotify playlist.

Advertisement

What are he songs on the Always Be My Maybe soundtrack?

  1. D’Angelo – Untitled (How Does It Feel)
  2. Souls Of Mischief – 93 ‘Til Infinity
  3. LeoSoul – Hard To Get
  4. David Bowie – Young Americans
  5. Too $hort – Blow the Whistle
  6. Dakota Jones – Have Mercy
  7. Tia P – Bumpin’
  8. Hello Peril – Hello
  9. AWOLNATION – Sail
  10. Channel Tres – Topdown
  11. Neil Frances – Coming Back Around (Edit)
  12. Moi Je – Profite
  13. Alicia Keys – Pawn It All
  14. Buscemi – Couleurs
  15. Plato III – Illuminate
  16. Hello Peril – Tennis Ball
  17. Ludacris & Bobby V – Pimpin’ All Over The World
  18. Alice in Chains – Man in the Box
  19. Collective Soul – Shine
  20. Midnight Faces – Heavenly Bodies (Fred Falke Remix)
  21. Francis and the Lights – May I Have This Dance
  22. Big Freedia (feat. Lizzo) – Karaoke
  23. Mariah Carey – Always Be My Baby
  24. Hello Peril – I Punched Keanu Reeves

Tags

All about Always Be My Maybe

Screen Shot 2019-05-29 at 11.59.26
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-05-29 at 10.45.52

Who does Keanu Reeves play in Always Be My Maybe?

BeFunky-collage (7)

Lana Condor reveals new actor will play John Ambrose in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel

BeFunky-collage (1)

Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and TI to judge new Netflix hip-hop talent show

Springsteen on Broadway

Springsteen on Broadway – Netflix movie review: An intimate night in with the Boss