When is The Falcon and The Winter Soldier TV series released on Disney+?

Avengers-adjacent superheroes Bucky Barnes (AKA The Winter Soldier) and Sam “Falcon” Wilson are to lead their own Disney+ TV show in 2020.

The six-part series is being written by Malcom Spellman (Empire), with Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) set to direct – and it’s expected to follow on from the events of Avengers: Endgame.

This means that the adventures of the newly-anointed Captain America (Falcon) are to begin on the Mickey Mouse Corp’s new streaming service, which is kind of a big deal.

Here’s everything we know about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

When will the Falcon/Winter Soldier TV series be released?

According to Deadline, the series is set to be released in August 2020. Here’s hoping Disney+ is available in the UK by then…

Who is in the cast of the Falcon/Winter Soldier TV series?

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie will, of course, reprise their roles as the titular superheroes.

There have also been reports that Captain America: Civil War star Daniel Bruhl will return to the MCU as Zemo – the criminal mastermind who drove a wedge between Captain America and Iron Man – alongside Emily Van Camp reprising her role as Sharon Carter (Peggy’s Niece).

We wonder if Peggy ever found out about that kiss Sharon and Steve shared…

What is the Falcon/Winter Soldier TV series about?

In Avengers: Endgame, after the dust had settled on the climactic battle with Thanos and his goons, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) ventured back into the past to return the stolen Infinity Stones to their rightful place in time and space, and returned an elderly man, effectively ending his tenure as Captain America. He then handed his shield to Sam, presumably passing on the mantle of Captain America, too. But does he have what it takes to be America’s Ass?

The series is expected to follow on from Avengers: Endgame, so we should get some answers on that here.

As for Bucky, he’s no longer under the control of evil institution Hydra, and he’s now got a shiny new Vibranium arm courtesy of the good people of Wakanda. If he can get past the jealousy that his best pal chose Falcon as his successor, then these two could make a fine crime-fighting duo.

“I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through,” Stan said of his man out of time while attending an Italy convention.

“So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone… I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character.”

Could Peggy Carter be a love interest for either superhero? And is Zemo going to be the baddie? We’ll have to wait and see…