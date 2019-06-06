Accessibility Links

When is Netflix’s The Power of the Dog available to stream?

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elisabeth Moss both star in an adaptation of Thomas Savage's 1967 Western novel

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elisabeth Moss (Getty Images)

Oscar-winning filmmaker Jane Campion’s first feature film in over a decade, Netflix’s adaptation of Thomas Savage’s acclaimed 1967 novel The Power of the Dog will see Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) lead a starry cast.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Power of the Dog.

When is The Power of the Dog on Netflix?

Netflix has stated that the film, helmed by Campion (The Piano, Bright Star), will air on Netflix and in select cinemas in 2021.

What’s The Power of the Dog about?

Set in the 1920s, the film follows two brothers, Phil and George Burbank, who own a cattle ranch together in Montana and have slept in the same bedroom together for 40 years. While the mercurial, occasionally cruel Phil is a master of statesmanship and rhetoric, George is his opposite, quiet and loyal.

Phil is also a bully and homophobe, and when George secretly marries Rose, a widow who has an effeminate, “sissy” son, an outraged Phil plots revenge against mother and son…

Who stars in The Power of the Dog cast?

So far only Cumberbatch and Moss have been cast, as Phil and Rose respectively. We’ll continue to update this page with further casting details.

Who is Jane Campion?

jane-campion

Hailing from New Zealand, Jane Campion is the only female filmmaker to ever receive the Palme d’Or (the highest prize awarded at Cannes Film festival).

She also won an Oscar for The Piano, which she wrote and directed and which follows a mute piano player who attempts to regain her piano after it’s sold.

Campion hasn’t helmed a feature film since Bright Star (2009), which starred Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal) as the poet John Keats.

