When is Tales of the City released on Netflix? Who is in the cast? What is it about?

Tales of the City, the long-running TV series based on Armistead Maupin’s beloved novels, is set to take us back to San Francisco after an 18-year break.

In Netflix’s new revival, Laura Linney has returned to star as Mary Ann Singleton – a role she first played in 1993.

This time around, she will be joined by mega-star Ellen Page as her daughter Shawna. The two reunite as Mary Ann Singleton returns to San Francisco, many years after leaving Shawna and her ex-husband Brian (Paul Gross) behind in order to pursue her own career.

When is Tales of the City released on Netflix?

The latest season will be released on Friday 7th June 2019, and will consist of 10 episodes.

Is there a trailer for Tales of the City?

Yes! It sees Mary Ann Singleton reunited with some old Barbary Lane pals, and gives us a glimpse at Ellen Page’s character Shawna. Check it out below:

Who is in the cast of Tales of the City?

Laura Linney leads the line-up as Mary Ann Singleton, while Ellen Page joins her as her daughter, Shawna.

Also returning are Paul Gross as Mary Ann’s ex-husband Brian, Olympia Dukakis as Anna Madrigal and Barbara Garrick as DeDe.

New characters will be played by Zosia Mamet (Girls), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll) and Murray Bartlett as Mouse.

What is Tales of the City about?

The 10-part series will pick up 20 years after the events of Further Tales of the City, a three-part story that aired in 2001. It will introduce us to a new generation of residents at 28 Barbary Lane, where Mary Ann has returned after a long stint in Connecticut.

The drama is based on the series of nine novels by Armistead Maupin, which began with the original Tales of the City in 1978. His latest, The Days of Anna Madrigal, came out in 2014.

Tales of the City follows the adventures of Mary Ann and her friends in San Francisco and explores the Californian city’s LGBTQ culture.

A Netflix release states: “Fleeing the midlife crisis that her picture perfect Connecticut life created, Mary Ann returns home to her chosen family and will quickly be drawn back into the orbit of Anna Madrigal (Olympia Dukakis), her chosen family and a new generation of queer young residents living at 28 Barbary Lane.”