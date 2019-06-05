When is Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story released on Netflix?

Martin Scorsese’s Bob Dylan documentary is set to be released on Netflix in June 2019. It is the legendary director’s first film for the streaming service, ahead of his next feature The Irishman, which is due out later this year.

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese will take viewers back to 1975, when the folk singer hit the road with a busload of musicians for one of the most extraordinary tours of his long career.

Scorsese has restored hours of footage to bring the story to life once again.

Find out everything you need to know about Rolling Thunder Revue below.

When is Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese released on Netflix?

The documentary will arrive on Wednesday 12th June 2019.

Is there a trailer?

Yes – it sees present day Bob Dylan discussing the tour in his first on-camera interview in over a decade, with clips of live performances interspersed.

“It wasn’t a success,” the singer says. “Not if you measure success in terms of profit.” However, the cultural impact of the tour seems to have been quite significant. Check it out below.

What is Rolling Thunder Revue about?

The film takes a look at a particularly experimental period of Bob Dylan’s career, during which he put together a ramshackle crew that included Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Allen Ginsberg and Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, the inspiration for the song of the same name.

“Setting out across a 1975 America exhausted politically, economically and socially, a busload of musicians – assembled by Bob Dylan – hits the road in search of new creative horizons,” a release from Netflix reads. “The resulting tour, the Rolling Thunder Revue, would reveal a Dylan rarely seen: playful, mask-wearing, intense, expansive, rejuvenated. Masterfully capturing both an icon and a nation in transition, director Martin Scorsese tells the tale using footage that was abandoned for decades, now gorgeously restored, taking viewers into the heart of a freewheeling, electrifying musical gamble. Inspired by Dylan’s own restless spirit, Scorsese performs some breathtaking sleight of hand, summoning nostalgic fantasists, boxers, magicians, starlets and testifiers of all stripes, and exploding the boundaries of what makes a conventional documentary.”