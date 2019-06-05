When is Riviera series 2 on TV? Who’s in the cast and what’s going to happen?

Riviera, the glossy French-set crime drama starring Julia Stiles, is back – and there’s a new rival family in town.

Advertisement

The Eltham dynasty have many dark secrets of their own and are led by actress Juliet Stevenson, but who else is in the cast of series two? And when is it on TV?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Riviera series two on TV?

Riviera series two starts on Thursday 23rd May on Sky Atlantic and airs weekly at 9pm.

All 10 episodes of the new season are also streaming now on NOW TV.

How can I watch Riviera series one?

The first series of Riviera is streaming now on NOW TV for those who want to catch up before they watch the new episodes.

What is Riviera about?

The French-set crime drama follows super wealthy newly-wed Georgina Clios, an American art curator whose life transforms after the death of her billionaire husband Constantine in a yacht accident. As she seeks to uncover the truth about her husband’s sudden death, Georgina becomes entangled in a world of deceit and crime.

***Warning: spoilers ahead for Riviera series one***

Season two picks up where season one ended – with the wider implications of Constantine’s yacht accident still taking their toll, and the new episodes will show the aftermath of the series one finale cliffhanger in which Georgina killed master manipulator Adam.

The second series will see Georgina contend with new arrivals, the Eltham family, a dynasty with many a secrets. We will also learn more about the troubled past Georgina left behind in America and she has a new love interest in the form of the dashing and mysterious Noah.

Will Georgina be able to get away with murder? And can she retain her power within the Clios household and her position at the top of the art world?

Who is in the cast of Riviera series two?

Julia Stiles will reprise the lead role as Georgina, and is joined once again by Lena Olin as her rival Irina and Roxanne Duran and Dimitri Leonidas as Irina’s children Adriana and Christos.

The new rival family will be led by Juliet Stevenson as Lady Cassandra Eltham, and Jack Fox will star as her son Nico, Poppy Delevingne as her daughter Daphne and Alex Lanipekun as her partner Raafi Al-Qaadi.

Where is Riviera filmed?

The French Riviera settings of the show are breathtaking, from Nice’s opera house to the five-star Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat. Find out where the series is filmed in our season one guide.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Riviera series two?

There is indeed, here you go…