Meet the cast of Black Mirror season five

The fifth season of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology series Black Mirror is set to launch on Netflix in June 2019.

While no plot info for the new episodes has been made available (there are going to be three stories this time around, not six, as with the previous two seasons on Netflix), the trailer has given us our first glimpse at the cast – and it’s packed with great British and US talent, including Fleabag‘s Andrew Scott, Avengers: Endgame actor Anthony Mackie and pop star Miley Cyrus.

Here’s everything we know so far about the cast of season five.

Episode 1 – Smithereens

Andrew Scott

Who does Andrew Scott play? Scott’s character is a driver for an on demand taxi app akin to Uber, who “becomes the centre of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control”, according to Netflix. From the trailer it looks like he has kidnapped someone, and the police are on to him…

Where have I seen Andrew Scott before? Scott is best known for his roles in Sherlock and the second series of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, in which he played a priest who is tempted to stray from his celibate lifestyle by the nameless protagonist. He has also featured in films such as Spectre (as a Bond villain), Pride and Denial.

Damson Idris

Who does Damson Idris play? He plays the man who Andrew Scott kidnaps in his anti-technology rampage.

Where have I seen Damson Idris before? The English actor has found success in the States in FX series Snowfall, but prior to that appeared in episodes of Casualty, Doctors and The Missing. His first big screen role came in City of Tiny Lights, opposite Riz Ahmed, and he’s been cast in Farming with Kate Beckinsale.

Topher Grace

Who could Topher Grace be playing? We only get a brief glimpse at Grace in the trailer, so we’re none the wiser.

Where have I seen him before? Grace played Eric in That ’70s Show. He has also cropped up in Spider-Man 3, BlacKkKlansman, Predators, Interstellar and Mona Lisa Smile.

Episode 2 – Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too

Miley Cyrus

Who does Miley Cyrus play? Miley plays a pop star whose “charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy as it appears”.

Where have I seen Miley Cyrus before? She got her start in the acting business as Hannah Montana, a teen country music star. Since that show ended in 2011, she has predominantly focused on her music career, she has popped up here and there in films LOL, The Last Song, So Undercover and Sex and the City 2. Her pop hits include Party in the USA, Wrecking Ball, The Climb and We Can’t Stop.

Angourie Rice

Who does she play? A teenager called Rachel who can be heard saying, “I don’t have many friends,” in the trailer. Salvation soon comes in the form of Ashley Too, an AI doll which takes on the personality of her favourite pop star.

Where have I seen Angourie Rice before? She has starred in films such as The Nice Guys, The Beguiled and Jasper Jones, and is set to appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, joining her Black Mirror colleagues in the MCU.

Madison Davenport

Who does Madison Davenport play? She plays Rachel’s grungey sister Jack.

Where have I seen Madison Davenport before? She played Ashley Wheeler in Sharp Objects, and has starred in films like Sisters, Noah and The Possession.

Episode 3 – Striking Vipers

Anthony Mackie

Who does Anthony Mackie play? In the trailer, Mackie’s character can be seen fighting with his partner, after having scrolled through what looks like a dating app with his friend. He and his said pal are estranged friends from college who reunite later in life, “triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.”

Where have I seen Anthony Mackie before? Anthony Mackie is best known for playing Sam “Falcon” Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also starred in The Hurt Locker, The Adjustment Bureau, Detroit, Gangster Squad and Million Dollar Baby. He is expected to team up with Sebastian Stan for a Disney+ TV series following Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Who does Yahya Abdul-Mateen II play? He plays Anthony Mackie’s estranged friend from college. A photo, shared by Entertainment Weekly, shows the two glaring at one another, so there may be a fistfight on the cards.

Where have I seen Yahya Abdul-Mateen before? He played villain Manta in Aquaman, and also starred in Us, The Greatest Showman, The Get Down and Baywatch (2017).

Nicole Beharie

Who does Nicole Beharie play? Anthony Mackie’s partner, who seems to be upset about something – perhaps his casual scrolling through a dating app?

Where have I seen Nicole Beharie before? She has featured in films such as 42, Shame and American Violet and played main character Abbie Mills in four seasons of US series Sleepy Hollow.

Pom Klementieff

Who does Pom Klementieff play? She is some sort of real-life Mortal Kombat character, and we’re very intrigued by it…

Where have I seen Pom Klementieff before? She plays Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, and has also featured in Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame, Ingrid Goes West, and the American remake of Oldboy.

Black Mirror season five is released on Netflix on Wednesday 5th June