When is You series two released on Netflix?

Netflix’s post-Christmas psychological thriller You provided the perfect, bingeable antidote to the sugary-sweet festivities.

**WARNING: contains spoilers for You season one**

Based on the eponymous novel by Caroline Kepnes, the series follows Joe (Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley), a seemingly charming bookseller, whose philosophy in life seems to be that all good things come to those who wait, master the art of online stalking… and commit the occasional murder.

After the series ended on a cliffhanger, fans are now eagerly anticipating season two (which was announced before the first season even premiered). Here’s everything you need to know about You season two.

When is You season two released on Netflix?

There’s no fixed date yet, but – according to the show’s Instagram page – the second season is ‘coming soon’ — so we’re probably looking at a 2019 release date.

We also know that filming starts in February 2019, which showrunner Sera Gamble confirmed in an interview with NME.

Who’s in the cast for You season two?

Although Badgley is set to return, the majority of the cast is likely to be new after (spoiler alert!) Joe murdered his girlfriend, Beck (Elizabeth Lail), whom he had been stalking for the entire series. The next season will be set in LA, with brand new actors.

Joining the main cast is Haunting of Hill House‘s Victoria Pedretti, Variety reports. Pendretti plays Love Quinn, an aspiring chef who’s working an unfulfilling job and who’s disenchanted with social media. She’s also grieving, and when she meets Joe in LA she senses that he too has lost someone.

Pedretti is set to become a familiar face over the coming months, as she also stars in Quentin Tarantino’s Charles Manson film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which she plays Manson cult member Lulu.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Elizabeth Lail explained that in her first audition, she had no idea about her character Beck’s ultimate fate. “I was like, oh this is a little love story! And then, in between – from that audition to my callback – I read the book,” she explains. “And just the whole time, I was like, ‘What have I gotten myself into?’ I really had no idea until then. And even until the very end of the book, I never saw it going that way.”

“I am sad to not continue that journey with him,” Lail admits. “But it’s only him, and I think they’re shooting it in LA, and so nothing will be the same. Hardly anything. It’ll be a whole other story.”

What’s going to happen in You season two?

Season one followed Joe who stalks and then dates Beck, an NYU grad student and aspiring writer. Things quickly get dark and in the end Beck and her friend Peach are killed — while a third woman, Joe’s ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers), presumed dead for the entire series, rocks up to Joe’s bookstore very much alive.

While season two will see Joe attempt to escape his past by heading to LA, it seems some of his actions will continue to haunt him. Speaking about the plot for season two, showrunner Gamble told The Hollywood Reporter:“If you look at every act of violence that he [Joe] does in season one, that is potentially something that could come back and bite him.”

Gamble added: “Part of the fun of continuing the story is that the loose ends from Joe’s past are still dangling and could come back to him at anytime. He is very worried about the fact that Peach Salinger’s family has hired people to investigate her alleged suicide, and there is evidence potentially still at her house from season one.”

Is there a trailer for You season two?

It’s a little early for that — we’ll keep you posted!