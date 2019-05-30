When is The Mandalorian Star Wars TV series released on Disney+?

Despite whispers of Star Wars fatigue after the release of the most recent spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story, there is no sign of the Disney train slowing down.

The Mandalorian, a new TV series set in George Lucas’ galaxy far far away, is set to be released later in 2019 – and there is a lot riding on it.

The new show from Jon Favreau (the man behind Disney’s recent remakes of The Lion King and The Jungle Book) will be one of the first properties to be launched on Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+.

Favreau, who serves as writer and executive producer, has called in some big guns to direct the mini-series, including Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones) and Bryce Dallas Howard (daughter of Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard) in her directorial debut.

It’s likely to be a major talking point in what is set to be a very Star Wars year, with the release of Episode IX also coming in December 2019.

Find out everything you need to know about the new series below.

When is Star Wars: The Mandalorian released on Disney+?

Disney confirmed that the series will launch on the same day as its new streaming service, Disney+, on Tuesday 12th November 2019.

The series wrapped filming in February 2019. According to Superhero News, several of the production crew posted about the wrap, but subsequently deleted the posts.

Will The Mandalorian be available to watch in the UK?

Disney+ is set to launch in the UK in the first half of 2020 – a few months after the US. This means that Star Wars fans in the UK may be unable to watch it when the show is first released, which probably won’t go down all that well…

Disney already has an active subscription service in the UK, called DisneyLife. A £4.99 subscription grants access to a catalogue of 450+ Disney movies (including all the original versions of The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book and so on). However, Disney+ is set to be a far more comprehensive entertainment offering – when it arrives in the UK…

What is The Mandalorian about?

According to an Instagram post from Favreau, the series will be set between the end of the original trilogy and the start of The Force Awakens and will follow a “lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy.”

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe,” the post reads. “The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic”.

The series is set around five years on from the events of Return of the Jedi, but before the start of The Force Awakens.

“The Mandalorian is a mysterious, lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy,” said star Pedro Pascal, who plays the lead character, comparing the character to classic Western anti-heroes.

“He’s got a lot of Clint Eastwood in him,” Pascal added during the Star Wars Celebration panel about the new series.

What is a “Mandalorian”?

Mandalorians are a warrior race indigenous to the planet Mandalore. Bounty Hunters Jango and Boba Fett are the best known Mandalorians to feature in previous Star Wars films. They were not born on Mandalore, but they did sport Mandalorian armour, which explains why the first still from the show (below) has such a Fett-ian vibe to it.

The Mandalorians feature prominently in animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. According to Wookiepedia, they regularly come into conflict with the Jedi order, and have aligned with Darth Maul’s Shadow Collective (seen briefly in Solo: A Star Wars Story).

Who is in the cast?

Narcos and Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal is set to play the as-yet unnamed lead in the series, while ex-MMA fighter and Deadpool star Gina Carano, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito from Breaking Bad, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers and Omid Abtahi will all play roles in the series.

Cara Dune is the name of the character Carano plays a character called Cara Dune, an “ex-Rebel shock trooper” who is struggling to reintegrate herself into society following the war against the Empire.

Weathers meanwhile plays Greef Karga, the man who hires the mysterious Mandalorian for his deadly mission: “He’s looking for someone to go after a product that he wants to bring to a client that’s worth a lot and that’s very valuable, and guess who he finds? He finds a bounty hunter named ‘Mandalorian’,” Weathers explained during the Star Wars Celebration panel.

Who will direct The Mandalorian?

Favreau has assembled a diverse crew of directors to helm episodes in the series. Check out the list in full below.

Deborah Chow: Jessica Jones, Mr. Robot, Flowers in the Attic

Jessica Jones, Mr. Robot, Flowers in the Attic Rick Famuyiwa: Dope, Confirmation

Dope, Confirmation Bryce Dallas Howard: Directorial debut. Has previously starred in Black Mirror season 3 episode Nosedive and the Jurassic World series

Directorial debut. Has previously starred in Black Mirror season 3 episode Nosedive and the Jurassic World series Taika Waititi: Thor: Ragnarok, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, What We Do In the Shadows

Thor: Ragnarok, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, What We Do In the Shadows Dave Filoni: Star Wars: Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels

Is there a trailer for The Mandalorian yet?

Footage of the new series was shown during the Star Wars Celebration panel, although as of yet a standalone trailer has not emerged. Check out this report about the footage for more info.

What else do we know about The Mandalorian?

Our greatest source of info so far has been Favreau’s Instagram account, where he has been sporadically sharing pictures from the set.

The most interesting of these is one of IG-88, one of Darth Vader’s bounty hunters from The Empire Strikes Back, suggesting that it is set to make a return to the Star Wars universe…

He also released a picture of a weapon, which fans recognised as one that Boba Fett had wielded in the Star Wars Holiday Special from 1978.

And there’s also this tease of droid R5-D4, the bot that appeared (albeit very briefly) in A New Hope.

*Update* Taika Waititi has suggested that the show will feel like the classic Star Wars films.

“Star Wars is very different to Marvel style,” he said at a TCA event. “They know that the tone of the first films really should be kind of adhered to. That’s what the fans like and you can’t really disrespect it, I guess is a nicer way of saying, ‘Can’t put too many jokes in.’ There’s a bit, definitely, my tone is in there, the dialogue and stuff like that.”