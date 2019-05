When is The Crown season 3 on Netflix? Who is in the cast, and what is going to happen?

Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in series three of Netflix’s royal biopic The Crown.

Advertisement

After much speculation, it was announced back in October that The Favourite and Broadchurch star Colman would be taking on the role of the Queen.

Following Foy’s Emmy best actress win for her role in the Netflix drama, expectation is high for Oscar winner Colman’s performance.

After a prolonged search, Tobias Menzies joined the ranks in March 2018 as Prince Philip. With Claire Foy and Matt Smith now gone, the drama is about to move into a new era…

Find out everything we know about The Crown series three below.

Behind the scenes pictures…

Gallery 19 images ###gallery-start### Gallery 19 images ###gallery-start### Gallery 19 images ###gallery-start### ###gallery-end### ###gallery-end### ###gallery-end###

When is The Crown season three released on Netflix?

Season three is expected to be released at some point in 2019, although Netflix has not yet confirmed an exact date.

While series one was released in November 2016 and series two in December 2017 – just in time for Christmas – Netflix was also anticipating a longer break in between series two and three due to the introduction of the brand new cast.

Filming began in July 2018, and Olivia Colman confirmed at the Oscars that principal filming had finished in February 2019 – although she was still working on reshoots.

“We’ve just finished season three a week ago, and when I go back I’ve got to do some reshoots” she said in a interview following her Oscar win on 24th February 2019. “We start again with season four in August.”

That’s good news for the future of the series, as it suggests we won’t have to wait as long for season four to be released. After that however, the cast is set to change again…

What is going to happen?

The third and fourth series will span the years 1964-76, with series one and two having covered the early years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, from 1947-63.

Show-runner Peter Morgan is not giving anything away just yet, but history tells us that series three, if it does indeed take us from ’64-’70, will see the monarch cultivating her steadiest relationship with a Prime Minister yet in Harold Wilson, who served as head of the British government during this period.

New star Tobias Menzies revealed to RadioTimes.com that the series will include an episode on the Apollo 11 moon landing, and how Prince Philip reacted to the momentous event in history.

“We’ve just been shooting a really interesting episode which was all tied into the moon landings in ’69,” he revealed.

“[Showrunner] Peter [Morgan] has taken this angle that Philip gets very absorbed by the heroism of these men compared to what maybe he hasn’t done with his own life.”

Speaking at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival 2017, producer Suzanne Mackie said that the new season would also see the introduction of Charles’ second wife Camilla Parker-Bowles.

It should also cover the decolonisation of Africa and the Caribbean, the birth of Prince Edward (March 1964), and Prince Charles’ movement into the public eye following his coronation as the Prince of Wales in 1969.

Josh O’Connor, who plays the young prince, says the new series introduces Charles while he is still a student.

“We start off with Charles at Cambridge University, that’s where we bring him into the series,” he told RadioTimes.com. “This is where we scale a significant part of his life which I feel so honoured and excited to tell the story. And tell a very different side of the story that we may not have seen or have known about.”

How well do you know the history of The Crown? You might be a fan of Netflix's The Crown, but do you know the history behind it? Take our quiz and discover just how well you've been paying attention... How many years was Winston Churchill prime minister for? What the real-life family nickname of King George VI, father to Queen Elizabeth II? How many people in Britain watched the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II? Who became prime minister after Winston Churchill resigned? What was the profession of Galina Ulanova, the woman whose photograph the Queen discovers hidden in Philip’s briefcase? Which custom did the Queen adopt after Lord Altrincham urged her to ‘modernise’ the monarchy? Where did the Duke and Duchess of Windsor visit in 1937, later causing controversy for the royal family? What was the name of the school where both Prince Philip and later Prince Charles studied? Why did the Secretary of State for War, John Profumo, have to resign? In which African country did the famously Queen dance the foxtrot in 1961? What year was Prince Edward, the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II’s four children, born? When did the Kennedys visit Buckingham Palace? Oops... you should probably go back and rewatch The Crown Which, let's face it, isn't too hard "History Queen" You've certainly paid attention — are you sure you're not a member of the royal family? Fergie, is that you? A right royal effort Not bad – but could you earn full marks before The Crown series three?

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not. However, Netflix has released a first look at Colman as the Queen in the picture below.

Netflix followed this up with images of Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Ben Daniels as Lord Snowden.

A first look at Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip was released on 28th August.

Who is in the cast?

The Queen Olivia Colman was the first new cast member announced – she will replace Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II.

Netflix has seemingly struck gold with the casting, especially after Colman won the Oscar for playing a different queen in 2018 film The Favourite.

She told RadioTimes.com about the moment when she knew she was in the running for the role.

“I got a phone call from my agent when I was in a car [telling her that she had been asked to meet with director Peter Morgan],” she said. “I think I had fairly recently finished watching the first series, which I think I had done in about three nights – and so I was very excited. My agent was trying to be subtle, not knowing who was in the car with me and she went, ‘It’s something about a tiara’, and I went, ‘Oh, it’s The Crown!'”

Check out the full interview below.

She has also warned people however that her role as Queen Elizabeth will be very different compared to her Oscar-winning performance as Queen Anne in The Favourite.

“You can’t compare the two. They both have the word ‘queen’ in the title but that’s it, that’s where it ends,” she said in a post-Oscars interview with ABC.

“Queen Elizabeth’s much harder to play. There are sort of no rules for Queen Anne: no one can say, ‘She doesn’t sound like that.’”

Prince Philip In late March 2018, it was announced that Outlander star Tobias Menzies would be filling the role of Prince Philip, after much speculation (it was initially rumoured that Paul Bettany was in line to replace Matt Smith).

Explaining how he prepared to play the Duke of Edinburgh, Menzies told RadioTimes.com, “I just listened to him loads. It’s partly a technical thing: you want to sound and look like him, but move like him too. I’ve gone slightly crazy just listening to him and listening to him.”

Princess Margaret Veteran actress Helena Bonham Carter will take on the role of Princess Margaret in series three, after Netflix confirmed the long-rumoured casting.

In January 2018, Vanessa Kirby, the actress who played Margaret in the first two series, shared an Instagram picture with Bonham Carter along with the caption “honoured”. She tagged The Crown’s official Instagram account, too.