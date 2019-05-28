Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed

Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.

Advertisement

After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all expected to return this year, alongside reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.

Plus, we’ve got some exciting new shows to look forward to, including the revival of cancelled show Lucifer and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.

Find out about everything coming to Netflix in 2019 below.

1st May

Knock Down the House Documentary following four women – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, Paula Jean Swearengin, and Amy Vilela – as they attempt to mount grassroots political campaigns during the 2018 American midterm elections.

3rd May

The Last Summer teen drama following a group of high school students during their last summer before heading off to university

Flinch New comedy game show featuring Strictly’s Seann Walsh. Contestant have to undergo terrifying and/or hilarious physical challenges – and try not to flinch.

8th May

Lucifer season 4 After an incredible fan campaign, the supernatural drama has been picked up by Netflix for a fourth season, following its cancellation by US network Fox.

.@LuciferNetflix Season 4 hits Netflix in 666 hours! pic.twitter.com/hXkDdeUyaj — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 10, 2019

10th May

The Society New YA drama about a group of teenagers who are suddenly transported to a facsimile of their home town – only without any parents.

Easy: season 3 the comedy anthology series based in Chicago returns for another round of episodes

17th May

Nailed It! The reality baking show for people who can’t really bake is back

The Rain season 2 The Danish post-apocalyptic series is back. Beware of the downpour…

22nd May

A Tale of Two Kitchens A short documentary looking at the ways two different restaurants – Contramar in Mexico City and Cala in San Francisco – have become a hub for diners and a lifeline for employees.

24th May

What/If A 10-episode drama series led by Bridget Jones herself, Renée Zelwegger, produced by Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis. According to Netflix, it’s about “the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things.”

She’s Gotta Have It season 2 Spike Lee’s comedy, based on his 1986 movie, returns with all-new episodes.

Remember when I said I would tell y'all when I knew? 🙂 "She's Gotta Have It" season 2, coming May 24 to @netflix. pic.twitter.com/DRoqLjRbe2 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) March 7, 2019

31st May

When They See Us The first TV series from Ava DuVernay (A Wrinkle In Time, Selma) tells the true story of five Harlem teenagers who were wrongly convicted of the rape of a jogger in New York City in 1989. It boasts an impressive ensemble cast which includes Felicity Huffman, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo and Michael K Williams.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman season 2 The late night king sits down with Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, Melinda Gates, Tiffany Haddish and Lewis Hamilton

Advertisement

Killer Ratings Documentary about a Brazilian TV host-turned-murderer