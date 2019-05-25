Will there be a fifth series of Lucifer?

Lucifer was revived by Netflix following a huge fan campaign on social media, and now its fourth season has come to an emotional end – but will Netflix renew the devil drama for another series on the streaming service?

Here’s everything you need to know about plans for series five…

Is there going to be a fifth series of Lucifer?

Netflix has not yet renewed the show for another season, but showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich already have a “brilliant” idea for series five.

“We have a lot of exciting ways, and one way in particular, to do it that launches an awesome, awesome season five,” said Henderson.

“We did spend some time digging into what we think can be season five. We even have the first scene [of season five], which is one of my favourite things we’ve ever come up with.”

Actress Lauren German (who plays Chloe Decker) has also added her voice to the growing calls for a renewal, tweeting “here’s to a #season5netflixlucifer”.

Let’s all give a HUGE ROARING thank you to @LuciferNetflix & @netflix for even swooping down & saving us! Really all the thanks to them & the fans. So here’s to a #season5netflixlucifer 🎉 — Lauren German (@LaurenGerman) May 15, 2019

How can I watch the previous series of Lucifer?

Season four of Lucifer is currently streaming on Netflix.

The previous three seasons will, according to series star Tom Ellis, move over to Netflix eventually – but for now, Lucifer seasons one to three are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

What is Lucifer about?

Lucifer is a fantasy comedy drama revolving around the devil.

The show focuses on Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), a fallen angel who is fed up with his demanding role as the King of Hell, so decides to become a consultant with the LAPD instead, naturally.

Lucifer has superhuman strength and invulnerability, as well as the power to make people tell him their secret desires.

The devil character is based on one created by Neil Gaiman for The Sandman comic-book series.

What happened in the previous series of Lucifer?

There’s a handy video on Twitter – narrated by Ellis – recapping the first three series, which you can watch below.

excuse me, do you have a moment to talk about our dark lord and savior? #lucifer pic.twitter.com/EEHIkrTk2a — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) April 19, 2019

Lucifer series four saw the devil spiral through an identity crisis. After killing Cain and his devil face finally being revealed to Chloe (Lauren German) in the series three finale – not to mention the return of his first girlfriend Eve (Inbar Lavi) – Lucifer was finding it difficult to reconcile his role as the King of Hell with the good person he was becoming.

The season four finale saw Lucifer eventually return to hell after being hunted down by demons, and he went back with the intention of being both the devil and the good angel he truly wants to be – after a tearful goodbye with Chloe.

What was the #SaveLucifer campaign?

Following Fox’s decision to cancel Lucifer in May 2018, there was a huge social media campaign for the show’s revival.

Netflix picked up the series in June 2018 after monumental support for the series on Twitter under the #SaveLucifer hashtag.

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich said the #SaveLucifer campaign played a significant part in Netflix’s decision to revive the show.

“They really noticed it,” Henderson told TV Line. “The fans were heard, and that’s the biggest thing that we should convey. They saw the passion of the fans, and apparently a number of people over there just like the show.”

Who could be in the cast of Lucifer series five?

Tom Ellis and Lauren German would likely reprise their roles as Lucifer Morningstar and Detective Chloe Decker.

Kevin Alejandro could also be back as Detective Dan Espinoza, alongside Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin, among others.

Inbar Lavi could also be back as Eve, with Henderson saying: “We loved working with Inbar. As you can see in the season, she’s absolutely fantastic. The question becomes, as we get into our room, how much story would we have for that character?

“We set her off on an amazing new starting point for her life, so I think that’s one of the first thing we’ll discuss. My hope is, in whatever way, that’s not the last you’ve seen of Eve.”