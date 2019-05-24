Accessibility Links

Here’s every song featured in Netflix rom-com Someone Great

Writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson said she wanted it to feel like the music was curated by Gina Rodriguez's Jenny

Someone Great, the latest in a long line of sharply-written rom-coms from Netflix, has an astronomically good soundtrack.

Named after a song by LCD Soundsystem, the film stars Gina Rodriguez as New York-based music journalist Jenny, who breaks up with her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stansfield) to pursue a job at Rolling Stone in Los Angeles.

Writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, a former music journalist herself, curated the perfect playlist to fit the highs (upbeat tunes from the likes of rap artist Lizzo) and lows (dour folk from Phoebe Bridgers; the melancholic electro of Lorde and Robyn) of a relationship.

“I wanted to integrate the music and have the soundtrack feel like it was curated by Jenny,” she tells RadioTimes.com. 

“Music has always been incredibly important for me, not just because I did it as a job,” the former Pigeons and Planes blogger says, “but also because it has been one of the most important things that has gotten me through every up and every down.”

Check out the whole soundtrack below, followed by a Spotify playlist.

Full Soundtrack

  1. UGK, Outkast – Intn’l Players Anthem
  2. Lorde – Supercut
  3. Phoebe Bridgers – Motion Sickness
  4. Lizzo – Truth Hurts
  5. Vampire Weekend – Mansard Roof
  6. Superorganism – Everybody Wants to Be Famous
  7. The Aces – Fake Nice
  8. Twin Shadow – Saturdays
  9. Phoebe Bridgers – Scott Street
  10. Blood Orange – Charcoal Baby
  11. Phoebe Bridgers – Killer
  12. Mitski – Your Best American Girl
  13. Lil Kim – The Jump Off
  14. Selena – Dreaming of You
  15. Saint Cava – Deeper
  16. Old Man Saxon – The Perils
  17. Big Freedia feat. Lizzo – Karaoke
  18. Jessie Reyez – Great One
  19. Phoebe Ryan – Should I
  20. Jessie Reyez – Dope
  21. Ryn Weaver – Reasons Not To Die
  22. Robyn – Missing U
  23. Captain Cuts & Zookëper – Do You Think About Me
  24. Frank Ocean – Moon River (cover)
  25. Starley – Call on Me (Ryan Riback Remix)

