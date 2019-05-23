Is Mindhunter on Netflix?

When the director of box office hits including Fight Club, Se7en and Gone Girl helms a series about serial killer profiling – you know it’s worth checking out.

David Fincher’s ten-part drama Mindhunter is based on the non-fiction book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit.

The series follows a pair of FBI agents in 1979 who interview imprisoned mass murderers to try and understand the psychology behind their crimes.

Jonathan Groff of Glee fame plays Holden Ford, a special agent in the FBI’s Behavioural Science Unit, and Holt McCallany stars as fellow agent Bill Tench.

And there is good news for Netflix subscribers: Mindhunter is available to watch online through the on demand streaming service. Currently the series is not available to buy online.