Jessica Jones season 3 on Netflix – When’s it released? Who’s in the cast? What’s going to happen?
Everything you need to know about the new series, one of the last Marvel Netflix shows standing
Marvel showrunner Melissa Rosenberg is bringing back Jessica Jones for a third – and final – season.
The Marvel series starring Krysten Ritter is returning to Netflix later in 2019, but the streaming service has confirmed that season three will be the show’s last.
Find out everything you need to know about the series below.
When is Jessica Jones season three released on Netflix?
Season three was confirmed by Netflix in April 2018, with filming beginning in June.
Netflix has revealed the third season will be released at some point in June 2019, although an exact date is yet to be released.
What happened at the end of Jessica Jones season two?
Season two marked the celebration of female empowerment, debuting on International Women’s Day in 2018. The series has been noted for its encouragement of diversity in the use of a predominantly female cast and crew. Indeed, the third season could well feature a new female lead in the form of Jones’ sister Trish Walker, potentially making her debut as the infamous ‘Hellcat’.
Season two ended with the growing tensions between Jones and her sister Trish Walker, who murdered Jones’ mother in the season finale (a crime which Jones took the fall for).
Has Jessica Jones been cancelled?
Sadly, yes. In February 2019, Jessica Jones and Daredevil became the final two Marvel Netflix series to be cancelled.
“The final season of Jessica Jones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey,” star Ritter said on Instagram. “I can’t wait for you all to see it.”
Taken a few weeks back at the table read for our SERIES FINALE. I love these people to the moon and back. It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it. We have THE BEST fans. You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words. The final season of #JessicaJones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey. I can’t wait for you all to see it. Stay tuned and more to come. 💪🏻🖤 (Also my creator/ showrunner/ partner/ bff @melissa.rosenberg is totally wearing a #krystenknitter original ☺️☺️) @rachaelmaytaylor @ekadarville @carrieannemoss @netflix @marvelsjessicajones @marvel
Who is in the cast?
Set to return alongside star Krysten Ritter aka Jessica Jones are Rachael Taylor (Trish), neighbour Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville), and attorney Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss).
Will David Tennant’s Kilgrave be in Jessica Jones season three?
His surprise reappearance in season two delivered one of the biggest shocks in Jessica Jones season two, and it seems it isn’t out of the question that David Tennant’s character Kilgrave could make one last appearance in season three.
Replying to a fan bemoaning the show’s cancellation and the loss of the iconic character, showrunner Melissa Rosenberg said on Twitter, “Not quite yet!”.
Does that suggest he could yet make an appearance in the new episodes?
Not quite yet! https://t.co/7xRYlpGzpn
