First full clip from Stranger Things 3 is pure 80s summer movie fun

Netflix has released the first full scene from Stranger Things 3, and it sees Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and Karen Wheeler (Cara Buono) – that’s Mrs Wheeler to you – having a flirt by the local pool.

Advertisement

The clip, which also sees a bunch of other women swooning over the shirtless teen (who is now a lifeguard), sets the tone for the season, which is likely to take inspiration from 1980s summer films such as One Crazy Summer and Sleepaway Camp.

Check it out below.

We’re now less than six weeks away from the release of the third outing, which has been a year and a half in the making. We’re still in the dark as to the plot, though we do know that there’s a sinister new mayor in town, and that Eleven and co will have another brush with the Upside Down at some point.

Netflix also released a slew of new character posters for the season. Check out the picks of the bunch below.

one friendship can change everything pic.twitter.com/ts4XcZ3u6r — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019

OUR BOYS CAN CHANGE EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/2DCglAOzXm — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019

Advertisement

Stranger Things 3 is released on Netflix on 4th July 2019