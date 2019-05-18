When is Sex Education season two on Netflix? What’s going to happen? Who’s in the cast?

With its heady combination of 80s nostalgia, high school letterman jackets and banana oral sex, new British comedy Sex Education has been a hit with viewers on Netflix – and they’re already desperate to know when series two is streaming.

The series follows a teenage virgin, Otis (played by Asa Butterfield), whose mother (Gillian Anderson) is a renowned sex therapist.

After the series ended on a cliffhanger of sorts, viewers are keen to know what’s in store Otis and his friends… but what’s the latest news on new episodes?

Here’s everything we know so far about Sex Education series two (warning: contains series one spoilers)

Has Sex Education been renewed for season two?

Yes! Netflix confirmed that season two of Sex Education will be going ahead and that the show will return for eight more episodes.

“The reception to series one has been so exciting,” creator Laurie Nunn said. “Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible. I’m hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can’t wait to continue this amazing journey.”

Nunn had earlier revealed that she had already begun work on the second series before the renewal was officially confirmed. Given that Netflix typically commissions TV series in batches of two, it’s good to hear that a plan for the new episodes was already well underway.

When will Sex Education season two be released on Netflix?

The streaming service has not currently confirmed when the show will be back, but series star Ncuti Gatwa told RadioTimes.com that filming would start in spring 2019.

Netflix duly confirmed on 1st May 2019 that filming had begun, posting a video of the cast reuniting for a first readthrough of season two.

It seems therefore that the streaming service could be working towards an early 2020 release – just like season one. Check back here for more details.

What happened in Sex Education season one?

The first series saw Otis (aka ‘Pleasure Master’) grow in confidence, and although his feelings for his sex therapy business partner, Maeve, weren’t reciprocated (or so he thought…), at the end of the series he does enjoy a kiss with Ola (Patricia Allison), the daughter of his mum’s new sexy handyman (and boyfriend — awkward!).

Maeve, on the other hand, seems lost after realising (finally!) that her boyfriend Jackson isn’t all he’s cracked up to be — but when she decides to make a move on Otis, she catches sight of him and Ola kissing.

Meanwhile — and we all totally saw this coming — Otis’s best friend Eric (a scene-stealing Ncuti Gatwa) hooked up with the headmaster’s bad-boy son, Adam (Connor Swindells). However, Eric is left disappointed again after Adam is packed off to military school.

Gatwa told RadioTimes.com that from the moment he read the part in the script where Adam pushes Eric into the lockers, he knew they’d end up romantically involved.

“Oh yes,” he said. “I have to admit I did see it literally from the first moment that Adam pushes Eric into the lockers, I was like, ‘I bet you anything they end up together.’ And lo and behold, by episode eight they’re rolling around those music room floors. I did see it. I thought it was quite exciting.”

He added that eagle-eyed fans also noticed numerous phallic Easter eggs (yes, that’s now a thing) dotted throughout the series with regards to Adam’s crush on Eric. “Adam is weirdly obsessed with Eric actually,” said Gatwa. “He’s always holding something phallic near his mouth when he’s watching Eric. All the signs are there.”

Which cast members will return for Sex Education season two?

Netflix has confirmed that all of the main cast will be returning. This means Gillian Anderson will be reprising her role as Jean, Asa Butterfield as Otis, Emma Mackey as Maeve, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric, Aimee-Lou Wood as Aimee, Connor Swindells as Adam, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson, Tanya Reynolds as Lily, and Patricia Allison as Ola.

What could happen in Sex Education series two?

Netflix has been pretty tight-lipped on any plot details for the second season, but series star Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric, told RadioTimes.com he’s hoping his character improves at playing the French horn. “I would like for Eric to get better at playing the French horn. I would also like people to know it is the French horn. People often mistake it for the trombone, but it’s not.” You tell ’em, ‘tromboner’!

We suspect that other potential storylines for series two could be the future of Eric’s romance with Adam and the development of Otis and Ola’s relationship.