Meet the cast of Black Mirror season five

The fifth season of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology series Black Mirror is set to launch on Netflix in June 2019.

While no plot info for the new episodes has been made available (there are going to be three stories this time around, not six, as with the previous two seasons on Netflix), the trailer has given us our first glimpse at the cast – and it’s packed with great British and US talent, including Fleabag‘s Andrew Scott, Avengers: Endgame actor Anthony Mackie and pop star Miley Cyrus.

Here’s everything we know so far about the cast of season five.

Andrew Scott

Who could Andrew Scott be playing? In the trailer, Scott’s character is seen freaking out over the public use of smartphones. Then, we see him accosted by police on a British countryside road, having apparently kidnapped someone at gunpoint. It seems as if he’ll be playing an technophobic antagonist of some sort.

Where have I seen Andrew Scott before? Scott is best known for his roles in Sherlock and the second series of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, in which he played a priest who is tempted to stray from his celibate lifestyle by the nameless protagonist. He has also featured in films such as Spectre (as a Bond villain), Pride and Denial.

Miley Cyrus

Who could Miley Cyrus be playing? Miley appears to be playing a pop star who is struggling with the drawbacks of fame. Shouldn’t be too much of a stretch…

Where have I seen Miley Cyrus before? She got her start in the acting business as Hannah Montana, a teen country music star. Since that show ended in 2011, she has predominantly focused on her music career, she has popped up here and there in films LOL, The Last Song, So Undercover and Sex and the City 2. Her pop hits include Party in the USA, Wrecking Ball, The Climb and We Can’t Stop.

Anthony Mackie

Who could Anthony Mackie be playing? In the trailer, Mackie’s character can be seen fighting with his partner, after having scrolled through what looks like a dating app with his friend. But, Black Mirror being Black Mirror, it’s probably far more complicated and dystopian than that…

Where have I seen Anthony Mackie before? Anthony Mackie is best known for playing Sam “Falcon” Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also starred in The Hurt Locker, The Adjustment Bureau, Detroit, Gangster Squad and Million Dollar Baby. He is expected to team up with Sebastian Stan for a Disney+ TV series following Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Who could Yahya Abdul-Mateen II be playing? A photo, shared by Entertainment Weekly, shows Abdul-Mateen glaring at Anthony Mackie, so he’s likely to be integral to that particular storyline.

Where have I seen Yahya Abdul-Mateen before? He played villain Manta in Aquaman, and also starred in Us, The Greatest Showman, The Get Down and Baywatch (2017).

Topher Grace

Who could Topher Grace be playing? We only get a brief glimpse at Grace in the trailer, so we’re none the wiser.

Where have I seen him before? Grace played Eric in That ’70s Show. He has also cropped up in Spider-Man 3, BlacKkKlansman, Predators, Interstellar and Mona Lisa Smile.

Damson Idris

Who could Damson Idris be playing? If we’re not mistaken, he plays the man who Andrew Scott kidnaps in his anti-technology rampage.

Where have I seen Damson Idris before? The English actor has found success in the States in FX series Snowfall, but prior to that appeared in episodes of Casualty, Doctors and The Missing. His first big screen role came in City of Tiny Lights, opposite Riz Ahmed, and he’s been cast in Farming with Kate Beckinsale.

Nicole Beharie

Who could Nicole Beharie be playing? Anthony Mackie’s partner, who seems to be upset about something – perhaps his casual scrolling through a dating app?

Where have I seen Nicole Beharie before? She has featured in films such as 42, Shame and American Violet and played main character Abbie Mills in four seasons of US series Sleepy Hollow.

Pom Klementieff

Who could Pom Klementieff be playing? She is some sort of real-life Mortal Kombat character, and we’re very intrigued by it…

Where have I seen Pom Klementieff before? She plays Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, and has also featured in Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame, Ingrid Goes West, and the American remake of Oldboy.

Angourie Rice

Who could Angourie Rice be playing? A teenager who can be heard saying, “I don’t have many friends.” Perhaps she could make friends with… a computer? You can have that one for free, Charlie.

Where have I seen Angourie Rice before? She has starred in films such as The Nice Guys, The Beguiled and Jasper Jones, and is set to appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, joining her Black Mirror colleagues in the MCU.

Madison Davenport

Who could Madison Davenport be playing? We only get a very brief glimpse of her in the trailer, so your guess is as good as ours. According to IMDB, she’ll feature in the same episode as Miley and Angourie Rice.

Where have I seen Madison Davenport before? She played Ashley Wheeler in Sharp Objects, and has starred in films like Sisters, Noah and The Possession.

Black Mirror season five is released on Netflix on Wednesday 5th June