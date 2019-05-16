The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Your guide to the best critically acclaimed comedies, romance movies and sci-fi adventure films streaming right now on Amazon Prime UK...
From cinema classics to brilliant modern comedies and dramas, here’s our (regularly updated) pick of the best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK…
Paddington 2
Everybody’s favourite CGI bear is back for more adventures, this time winding up in prison with Brendan Gleeson after a run-in with a failed actor-turned-thief (played wonderfully by Hugh Grant). It is a joy. Watch on Amazon
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2003)
Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey star in this fantasy rom-com as a couple who erase each other from their memories after a painful break-up. Watch on Amazon
Macbeth (2015)
Shakespeare gets a gritty, grimy makeover in this epic retelling of the infamous tragedy, starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard. Watch on Amazon now
Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall and Martin Sheen star in this Francis Ford Coppola movie set during the Vietnam War and inspired by Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness. Watch on Amazon now
The Big Sick
Real-life husband-and-wife Kumail Nanjiani (who also stars) and Emily V Gordon penned this moving romcom about their relationship, which took a major hit in its nascent stages when Emily came down with a mysterious illness. Watch on Amazon now
A war film about an Iraq Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, who became the first woman to win the best director Academy Award in 2009. Watch on Amazon now
Arrival
Modern sci-fi master Denis Villeneuve directs Amy Adams in this thought-provoking and level-headed drama about an alien invasion. Watch on Amazon
Best streamed on the biggest screen you own, Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller still packs a punch whatever device you’re watching on. Watch on Amazon now
Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay star as a mother and son who have been imprisoned underground by a devious captor for years. Watch on Amazon now
Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams star in this relationship drama, charting one couple’s troubled marriage. Watch on Amazon now
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)
A classic spy movie based on John Le Carre’s 19874 novel, starring Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, John Hurt, Toby Jones, Mark Strong and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch on Amazon now
Fiercely black comedy from Brass Eye creator Chris Morris and a young Riz Ahmed. Watch on Amazon now
An eerie documentary in which a couple of Kiwi journalists uncover the sinister side to the empire of ‘competitive endurance tickling’. Watch on Amazon now
This epic war drama, starring Robert de Niro, Meryl Streep and Christopher Walken, charts the affects the Vietnam War has on the residents of a small town in Pennsylvania. Watch on Amazon now
Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The first part of Peter Jackson’s Tolkien epic is available on Amazon. Appropriate, given that the internet giant is betting the farm on a new TV adaptation to rival Game of Thrones. Watch on Amazon now
Ron Howard’s thrilling dramatisation of one of the greatest rivalries in sport, between Formula 1 drivers Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl) and James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) in the 1970s. Watch on Amazon now
There Will Be Blood
Daniel Day Lewis’ finest ever performance? It has stiff competition, but his turn as oil prospector Daniel Plainview in Paul Thomas Anderson’s drama about the California oil boom in the late 19th century is certainly one for the ages. Watch on Amazon
Detroit
Kathryn Bigelow takes an unflinching look at race relations in the USA in this drama about a bloody race riot in Detroit in 1967. Watch on Amazon