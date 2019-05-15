Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Marvel and DC stars face off in first Black Mirror season five image

Marvel and DC stars face off in first Black Mirror season five image

Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star in an episode together

MarvelDC

Netflix has released the first image for the upcoming fifth season of Black Mirror.

Advertisement

It features Captain America incumbent Anthony Mackie and Aquaman villain Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) face off in an unlikely Marvel x DC cross-over.

The two comic book film behemoths stare at each other intently in the rain in the pic, which was first shared by Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s the Marvel-DC crossover no one saw coming,” Charlie Brooker said. Sadly, he didn’t follow that up with any context on who they will be playing, or what their episode will be about, although the new trailer released soon afterwards does go some way towards filling in the blanks.

Andrew Scott, Miley Cyrus and more feature in the first footage from the upcoming episodes. Season five is made up of three new episodes, and is set to be released on Wednesday 5th June.

The Black Mirror Twitter account prepared for the trailer reveal by tweeting for the first time since January.

“Is this a bad time? You seem distracted,” the message read.

Guess we’ll be keeping a close eye on the account in the weeks to come…

Advertisement

Black Mirror season five will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 5th June

Tags

All about Black Mirror

MarvelDC
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Getty, BBC

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Credit: Netflix / Black Mirror

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Years and Years generics

Who is in the cast of Years and Years? How are the Lyons family related to each other?

Years and years changes

All the best futuristic predictions and technology in Years and Years