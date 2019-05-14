When is Amy Poehler’s Netflix film Wine Country released?

Netflix’s latest comedy film follows six very different female friends who set out to discover new wines in Napa, California, but who end up re-examining and rediscovering their decades-old friendships.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wine Country.

When is Wine Country released on Netflix?

Wine Country will be available to stream on Netflix from 10th May 2019.

What’s Wine Country about and who’s in the cast?

Directed by Amy Poehler, Wine Country tells the story of six longtime friends who set out on a birthday road trip across Napa in honour of Rebecca’s (Rachel Dratch) 50th birthday.

Organised by Abby (Poehler), the duo are joined by four further female friends, including exhausted mother Naomi (Maya Rudolph). The film co-stars Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey and also features Poehler’s own BFF Tina Fey.

However, as the wine begins to flow, old insecurities and anxieties begin to bubble to the surface, potentially threatening the trip — and longhand friendships.

Is there a trailer for Wine Country?

Yes there is — you can watch it below.