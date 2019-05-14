Will Dead To Me on Netflix return for season two?

Dead To Me, a new black comedy on Netflix that has been called “the darker version of Grace & Frankie”, has been an underground hit since season one was released in May 2019.

The series stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as two women who meet at a grief counselling seminar and become fast friends.

Will the show return for a second season? Check out everything we know about the future of Dead To Me below.

Has Netflix picked the show up for season 2?

No – but it is still early days. We often don’t get a decision on a show’s fate until at least a few weeks after its launch, and sometimes this extends to months.

It’s not entirely clear what the benchmark for a Netflix hit is, and the service has appeared more willing to cancel series that fail to break through in recent years.

However, the fact that niche shows like animated comedy BoJack Horseman (returning with a sixth season in 2019) can thrive gives us hope. Dead To Me is has been well reviewed, and the discussion around the show is growing online… so we would be surprised if we don’t see this one return for at least on more batch of episodes.

What could happen in Dead To Me season 2?

The first season of Dead To Me ended on a major cliffhanger, with Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini) standing over the dead body of Judy’s ex-fiancé Steve (James Marsden) – and Jen is seemingly the one who shot him.

However, creator Liz Feldman says that the ending “is not exactly what you think”, and that “Netflix will have to order a season two for us all to find out” whether or not Jen killed Steve.

A bait-and-switch would be in-step with the rest of the show: season one was filled with surprising twists and turns, regularly subverting viewers’ expectations. The biggest of these was the revelation that Judy, Jen’s new friend, was responsible for the hit-and-run that left her husband dead.

“There’s an evening of the score and there’s a rebalancing that will take place and almost, in some ways, a role reversal,” Feldman told The Hollywood Reporter. “This show will always be a show that explores the dark sides and the light sides of grief, loss, forgiveness and friendship. So suffice to say, there will be more darkness.”

Watch Dead To Me season 1 on Netflix NOW