The best music channels on YouTube

Music videos are the most-watched kind of content on YouTube. But what if you’re looking for more than that?

There are countless music channels on YouTube featuring exclusive live performances, interviews with artists, track recommendations and cover singers.

Here, we’ve singled out a few of the best…

NPR Music, a project by the American organisation National Public Radio, has a YouTube channel featuring its supremely popular live performance series Tiny Desk Concerts, as well as live shows, documentaries and more.

Boiler Room started with a webcam taped to a wall, broadcasting from a warehouse in London. Now it televises music all over the world, with an emphasis on club culture.

One of the very first music recommendation channels, Majestic Casual beams out tracks from all different genres. It gives a platform to lots of lesser known producers and each video comes with its own photo of a beautiful model or landscape.

If you’re looking for rare and intimate sessions with artists, La Blogothèque is the place to go – and its Takeaway Concert series is especially popular.

Pitchfork.tv – a spin-off from the music magazine of the same name – features everything from music videos and interviews to documentaries and festival live streams.

For unscripted, unfiltered hip hop conversations and album reviews – go to Dead End Hip Hop. They even have vinyl unboxing videos.

The BBC radio station has a channel bringing you everything from Live Lounge and Mini Mixes to interviews with the biggest stars in music.

Mixmag is a magazine for dance music and club culture – and its YouTube channel is no different. With recorded sets from The Lab, mixes and track premieres, there’s plenty to see here.

Alexander Stewart’s song covers on YouTube have racked up millions of views, and he even released his debut single Enamorado in 2018.

Sofar Sounds puts on live, secret performances in cities all around the world. Guests sign up for three unnamed performances at undisclosed locations, hosted in everyday spaces from living rooms and rooftops to shops.

MattyBRaps is an American kid who posts remix videos and covers; with over 11 million subscribers, the YouTube star has made several TV appearances including on Good Morning America and The Queen Latifah Show.

Alexander George Goot plays guitar, piano, drums and other instruments – and garners million viewers for covers on his YouTube channel.

KEXP is a nonprofit American organisation that posts videos of exclusive live performances. It specialises in alternative and indie rock music.

And if you want more music on YouTube…

Vevo and artist pages have all the music videos you could hope for on YouTube, but the site has also launched a special YouTube music app.

The desktop and mobile service is essentially an alternative to other music streaming services like Spotify, giving unlimited access to new songs, albums and live performances.

It costs £9.99 per month to subscribe, but YouTube is currently offering a three-month free trial. Find out more here.