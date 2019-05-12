When is The Last Kingdom season 4 released on Netflix? What’s going to happen?

Shield walls at the ready! Netflix’s historical drama The Last Kingdom, based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories novel series, has been renewed for a fourth season.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Last Kingdom series four.

When is The Last Kingdom season four released on Netflix?

The show’s renewal was announced in December 2018 via The Last Kingdom’s official Twitter page, although there’s been no confirmed release date yet.

However, in April Netflix confirmed that filming had begun on the 10 new episodes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BwHtX2BjeNz/

What’s The Last Kingdom about?

Set in the 9th century AD, the series is based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories novel series, with each season following the events of two books. Our hero is Uhtred son of Uhtred, a Saxon boy who’s brought up by Danes, after they capture him and decide to raise him as their own.

However, Uhtred later betrayed and the Danes come to believe that he killed his adoptive father, the Danish warlord Ragnar the Elder. Uhtred is forced to travel to Wessex, the only one of the seven kingdoms (which make up what we now think of as England) that isn’t in Danish control.

Once arrived, he offers his assistance — including knowledge of the Danes’ battle strategies — to the Wessex king, Alfred.

Who’s in the cast of The Last Kingdom series four?

The Pagan Lord, published in 2013 and the next book to be adapted for the series, jumps ahead a decade — which, if Netflix adheres to the timeline, will mean a fresh batch of young actors, including Uhtred’s children by Gisela, who in the books are all grown up.

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg is set to return (looking perhaps a little greyer), and is set to challenge his rival Aelfric, played by Joseph Millson.

With them will be many of the returning cast, including Ian Hart (Father Beocca), Toby Regbo (Aethelred), Emily Cox (Brida), Timothy Innes (Kind Edward), Eliza Butterworth (Aelswith), Mark Rowley (Finan), Millie Brady (Aethelflaed), Magnus Bruun (Cnut) and Jeppe Beck Laursen (Haesten).

Netflix has also confirmed that Prime Suspect 1973 star Stefanie Martini will join the cast as Eadith, “Aethelred’s new love conquest”.

Jamie Blackley (The Halcyon, If I Stay) will also join the cast as Aethelred’s new right-hand man Eardwulf.

Is there a trailer for The Last Kingdom series four?

Not yet — watch this space.

Where can I catch up on The Last Kingdom?

The first two seasons of The Last Kingdom aired on both the BBC and Netflix, but season three is available exclusively on Netflix after the BBC decided not to continue with the historical drama.

Why can’t I watch The Last Kingdom on the BBC?

Although the show originated started out on BBC2 (and BBC America, for US viewers), since series three Netflix has been the show’s sole producer.