When is Stranger Things 3 on Netflix? Who is in the cast, and what is going to happen?

Netflix’s Stranger Things season three was a dead cert even before the second season dropped to widespread hysteria in October 2017, and the company made it official late in 2017.

Advertisement

While it has been a longer time coming compared to previous instalments, the hype is well and truly ramping up as summer 2019 approaches. Find out everything we know about Stranger Things 3 below.

Stranger Things season three NEW images

When is Stranger Things 3 released on Netflix?

Netflix confirmed at the start of 2019 that the new third season would drop on 4th July 2019 – Independence Day in the USA.

David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper) had already indicated that season three probably wouldn’t arrive until 2019. Netflix’s vice president of original programming Cindy Holland then confirmed that season three would not be released until summer 2019, saying however that the delay will be “worth the wait”.

“[Creators] The Duffer Brothers and [producer] Shawn Levy, they understand the stakes are high,” she said. “They want to deliver something bigger and better than last year. I think it’s going to be a fantastic season. It will be worth the wait.”

On 10 November 2018, David Harbour confirmed that he had finished filming – and that he was looking forward to shaving off his moustache.

The summer 2019 release ties in with the show’s initial ‘mall teaser’, which first hinted at a summer release.

In September 2018, executive producer and director Shawn Levy said during the Emmys that “cinematically, it’s our biggest season yet”, which perhaps goes some way to explain the additional time required to film season three.

Behind the scenes on Stranger Things: