Is Homeland on Netflix?
How to watch and stream the crime thriller
Emmy-Award-winning US thriller Homeland is hugely popular – when its first series aired on US channel Showtime in 2011, it became the channel’s highest-rated drama premiere in eight years.
Based on the Israeli series Prisoners of War, the crime drama follows Carrie Mathison, a CIA officer with bipolar disorder who believes that US Marine Corps Sniper Nicholas Brody is a spy for al-Qaeda. The drama has progressed a lot since that original premise over six series. And there’s more in store for the thriller. The seventh series will air in 2018.
How to watch Homeland online…
It stars Claire Danes as Carrie and Damian Lewis as Nicholas.
The show was broadcast in the UK on Channel 4. Streamers can catch up on the action on Amazon Prime Video, where all episodes are available. Alternatively, they can catch the latest two episodes for free, on 4OD.
- The 50 best movies to watch on Netflix
- The best TV shows to watch on Netflix UK
- The best TV shows coming to Netflix in 2018
- Netflix UK TV guide: what to watch and how much it costs
But if you need to update yourself on more than just those two episodes, all six series are available to stream on Netflix. In fact, the latest series was added on 16 January. Just in time to beat those January blues.