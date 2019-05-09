Accessibility Links

Hilary Swank to play an astronaut in new Netflix TV series Away

The American actress has joined an ambitious new drama about a mission to Mars

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank is heading for outer space in new Netflix TV series Away.

Swank will lead the ten-part series about “an astronaut who must leave her family to lead an international space crew embarking upon a treacherous mission.”

The two-time Oscar winner will star as American astronaut Emma Green, who is sent on a mission to Mars, leaving behind her husband and teenage daughter on Earth.

According to Netflix, the ten-part series is “about hope, humanity and how we need one another if we are to achieve impossible things.”

The series is inspired by Chris Jones’ Esquire article, titled Away, and also sounds a bit like Beau Willimon’s Mars mission drama The First, which starred Sean Penn as an astronaut with a daughter who was determined to make it to the Red Planet.

Jessica Goldberg, creator of Hulu series The Path, is writer and showrunner on the new drama, with Swank also serving as executive producer.

Swank, 44, recently played Gail Getty in the TV series Trust. Her other credits include Boys Don’t Cry, P.S. I love You, Beverley Hills 90210, and Million Dollar Baby.

Netflix has yet to reveal an air date for the 10-episode drama.

