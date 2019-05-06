Meet the cast of Sex Education on Netflix

Netflix is back with a brand new comedy: Sex Education.

The British teen series follows a socially awkward student, Otis, as he sets up an underground sex therapy clinic at his high school.

His has inherited his expertise from his mother Jean, a sex therapist, who has raised her son in a house full of manuals, videos and excruciatingly open conversations about sex.

Gillian Anderson, who plays Jean, is joined by a roster of fresh young talent in the cast.

Gillian Anderson plays Jean

Who is Jean? Otis’s sex therapist mother is mischievous, promiscuous and laid back in many ways – but isn’t quite as hands off about parenting as she first appears. As with her patients, she wants to talk to her son about his sex life, but he is reluctant to share things with her.

What else has Gillian Anderson starred in? Anderson is best known for leading the cast of The X Files between 1993 and 2018. Her prolific TV career has also included The Fall, American Gods, War & Peace, Bleak House, Hannibal, Any Human Heart and many, many more.

Asa Butterfield plays Otis

Who is Otis? Jean’s teenage son is a little shy and awkward, and definitely isn’t in with the cool kids at school – that is until he realises that his accidental expertise in sex could prove lucrative and make him popular.

What else has Otis starred in? The young actor has lead the cast of numerous films, including The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, The Space Between Us, Ender’s Game and Hugo. His forthcoming projects include the satire film Greed starring Steve Coogan, as well as the movie adaptation of Stephen Fry’s The Liar.

Ncuti Gatwa plays Eric

Who is Eric? Otis’s irrepressible gay best friend Eric is always at his side, and is keen to get the pair of them in with the most popular kids in school.

What else has Ncuti Gatwa starred in? Gatwa has had just two TV roles before – in the BBC shows Stonemouth and Bob Servant.

Emma Mackey plays Maeve

Who is Maeve? A bad-girl at school with a troublesome home life and money worries, Maeve realises how lucrative Otis’s sex expertise could be, and persuades him to set up the clinic with her.

What else has Emma Mackey starred in? This is the UK actress’s first TV role.

Kedar Williams-Stirling plays Jackson

Who is Jackson? School jock Jackson has girls tripping over themselves to get his attention – but he’s only interested in one: Maeve.

What else has Kedar Williams-Stirling starred in? You might have seen the young actor as Junior in the movie Shank, or in the TV shows Wolfblood and Will. He’s also set to star alongside Macaulay Culkin in the film Changeland.

Connor Swindells plays Adam

Who is Adam? School bully Adam has a hard exterior but is more sensitive than he seems. He also happens to be the son of the headmaster.

What else has Connor Swindells starred in? Swindells has appeared in the TV shows Harlots and Jamestown. He’s also been seen in the films The Vanishing and VS.

Aimee-Lou Wood plays Amy

Who is Amy? ‘It’ girl Amy is determined to cling onto her status even if it means rejecting Adam, who despite being a doofus does mean well.

What else has Aimee-Lou Wood starred in? This is the young actress’s first TV role.

Alistair Petrie plays Mr Groff

Who is Mr Groff? He is the headmaster of Moordale High and the incredibly strict father of Adam.

What else has Alistair Petrie starred in? Petri’s prolific screen career has seen him appear in the TV series Deep State, The Terror, Undercover, The Night Manager and Utopia, as well as the movies Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Bank Job, Victor Frankenstein and Rush.

Sex Education lands on Netflix on Friday 11 January

