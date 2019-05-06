When is 13 Reasons Why season 3 released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast, and what’s going to happen?

Netflix’s controversial hit drama 13 Reasons Why, originally based on the young adult novel by Jay Asher, is back for a third season. Following last season’s dramatic cliffhanger ending, fans have been clamouring to find out what will happen to Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) and his class mates at Liberty High School following a failed school shooting.

Here’s everything you need to know about 13 Reasons Why series three.

When is 13 Reasons Why season 3 released on Netflix?

Diversity matters. This is the #13ReasonsWhy writers' room. Busy at work for Season 3. pic.twitter.com/4KDE1tx458 — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) September 18, 2018

Netflix will release the season at some point during 2019, with evidence that the show’s writers have been hard at work since at least autumn last year (see above).

Season one and two both launched around springtime (in March 2017 and May 2018 respectively) so it’s not a huge leap to imagine that season three might be released at a similar time.

Is there a trailer for 13 Reasons Why series 3?

What happens now? Season 3 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/B5brKfPGYZ — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) June 6, 2018

Who is in the cast for 13 Reasons Why season 3?

It seems likely that the majority of the main cast are set to return, bar one notable exception — Katherine Langford, who played Hannah Baker in the first two series, confirmed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that her character is “wrapped”.

“I mean, the show’s alway’s going to be such a special part of my life, so if they want to bring me back as a zombie or something,” she joked when Kimmel pressed her on whether Hannah would ever return.

Regular cast members including Minnette (Clay), Justin Prentice (Bryce Walker), Christian Navarro (Tony Padilla), Alisha Boe (Jessica Davis) and Brandon Flynn (Justin Foley) are all likely to return.

Congrats to everyone on a 3rd season of @13ReasonsWhy 💕 — Tommy Dorfman (@tommydorfman) June 6, 2018

It also looks like the new series will see a greater emphasis on the character of Bryce, with Brenda Strong (who played his mother, Nora Walker, in series two) promoted to a series regular. Joining her is Timothy Granaderos, also promoted to a series regular, who plays school bully Montgomery de la Cruz.

Feeling very humbled today 🙏🏽 https://t.co/gd2F0VfHWA — Timothy Granaderos (@TGranaderos) September 7, 2018

It’s not yet known whether the new series will see any new characters introduced — the previous series saw seven new characters.

What has happened so far in 13 Reasons Why?

Season one revealed the titular thirteen reasons — or rather, thirteen people — that led to school girl Hannah’s death by suicide. Each reason is documented in a series of cassette tapes, and we follow Clay, Hannah’s former love interest, as he listens to the tapes and learns about the darker underbelly of Liberty High School.

Season two saw Clay persistently haunted by Hanna’s spirit, while elsewhere her mother took Liberty High to trial over Hannah’s suicide, and Bryce was tried for Jessica’s rape and eventually sentenced to three months probation.

In the season finale, troubled student Tyler Down (Devin Druid) was sexually assaulted by Montgomery in one of the series’ most brutal and controversial moments, and it proved the final straw for Tyler, who had been amassing a cache of assault weapons in preparation for a school shooting.

In the final, tense scenes outside of the school, we saw Clay manage to talk Tyler down from carrying out his deadly plan: “If you really think this’ll change a goddamn thing and not just be another fucking tragedy adults cry about for a week and then forget… If you really think this is going to be different, then do what you gotta do.”

Tony then sped Tyler away in his car, leaving Clay outside the school, holding Tyler’s gun as the police sirens drew closer.

Where is 13 Reasons Why saeson 3 filmed?

In April 2018, a report from local Californian paper Sonoma West Times & News stated that “the West Sonoma County Union High School District board on April 11 approved a third licensing agreement with Paramount Pictures that allows the company to film scenes at the Sebastopol High School” — which, translated, means that the same school used for Liberty High School scenes has agreed to further filming on its premises.

You can watch our breakdown of 13 Reasons Why season two below.

If you would like to discuss any of the issues raised in the series, the Samaritans are available round the clock online or by phone with helpful, friendly and confidential support.

This article was originally published on 22 January 2019