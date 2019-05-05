When is Lost in Space season 2 on Netflix?

“Danger, Will Robinson!”

Netflix’s reboot of the classic Lost in Space series is returning to the streaming giant for a second season. Following the Robinsons, a family of space colonists selected for an interstellar mission, the show is based on the 1965 series of the same name (itself an intergalactic retelling of The Swiss Family Robinson).

Here’s everything you need to know about Lost in Space season two.

When is Lost in Space season two available to stream?

No release date has been announced. Season one dropped on Friday 13th April 2018, but the scope of the drama makes for a complicated production so it’s unlikely we’ll see new episodes drop before later in 2019 or early 2020.

More Danger, Will Robinson. Lost in Space Season 2 is coming. pic.twitter.com/SBEbJaKUIi — Lost In Space (@lostinspacetv) May 14, 2018

What’s Lost in Space about?

The series follows Maureen and John Robinson and their three children, Will (the youngest), Judy and Penny, who are sent on a space mission but whose spacecraft veers off course and into a wormhole after an alien robot breaches the ship, forcing the space colonisers onboard to evacuate.

Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey star in the Netflix series, in which eleven-year-old Will Robinson befriends a robot after helping to repair it.

The first season saw the Robinsons successfully imprison June Harris — a psychopath and criminal who had assumed the identify of Dr Smith in order to abort the humans’ mission — but ended up with their ship being sent by aliens into a different, unknown galaxy, which Will recognises from a shape the Robot once drew for him, with the warning: “Danger, Will Robinson”.

Is there a trailer for Lost in Space season two?

It’s still a bit early for that — in the meantime, check out the trailer for season one below.