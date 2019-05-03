Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. When is The Last Kingdom season 4 released on Netflix? What’s going to happen?

When is The Last Kingdom season 4 released on Netflix? What’s going to happen?

Everything you need to know about the upcoming season of the historical drama

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred in The Last Kingdom season three (Netflix)

Shield walls at the ready! Netflix’s historical drama The Last Kingdom, based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories novel series, has been renewed for a fourth season.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about The Last Kingdom series four.

When is The Last Kingdom season four released on Netflix?

The show’s renewal was announced in December 2018 via The Last Kingdom’s official Twitter page, although there’s been no confirmed release date yet.

However, in April Netflix confirmed that filming had begun on the 10 new episodes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BwHtX2BjeNz/

What’s The Last Kingdom about?

Set in the 9th century AD, the series is based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories novel series, with each season following the events of two books. Our hero is Uhtred son of Uhtred, a Saxon boy who’s brought up by Danes, after they capture him and decide to raise him as their own.

However, Uhtred later betrayed and the Danes come to believe that he killed his adoptive father, the Danish warlord Ragnar the Elder. Uhtred is forced to travel to Wessex, the only one of the seven kingdoms (which make up what we now think of as England) that isn’t in Danish control.

Once arrived, he offers his assistance  — including knowledge of the Danes’ battle strategies — to the Wessex king, Alfred.

Who’s in the cast of The Last Kingdom series four?

the-last-kingdom

The Pagan Lord, published in 2013 and the next book to be adapted for the series, jumps ahead a decade — which, if Netflix adheres to the timeline, will mean a fresh batch of young actors, including Uhtred’s children by Gisela, who in the books are all grown up.

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg is set to return (looking perhaps a little greyer), and is set to challenge his rival Aelfric, played by Joseph Millson.

With them will be many of the returning cast, including Ian Hart (Father Beocca), Toby Regbo (Aethelred), Emily Cox (Brida), Timothy Innes (Kind Edward), Eliza Butterworth (Aelswith), Mark Rowley (Finan), Millie Brady (Aethelflaed), Magnus Bruun (Cnut) and Jeppe Beck Laursen (Haesten).

Netflix has also confirmed that Prime Suspect 1973 star Stefanie Martini will join the cast as Eadith, “Aethelred’s new love conquest”.

Jamie Blackley (The Halcyon, If I Stay) will also join the cast as Aethelred’s new right-hand man Eardwulf.

Is there a trailer for The Last Kingdom series four?

Not yet — watch this space.

Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

Where can I catch up on The Last Kingdom?

The first two seasons of The Last Kingdom aired on both the BBC and Netflix, but season three is available exclusively on Netflix after the BBC decided not to continue with the historical drama.

Advertisement

Why can’t I watch The Last Kingdom on the BBC?

Although the show originated started out on BBC2 (and BBC America, for US viewers), since series three Netflix has been the show’s sole producer.

Tags

All about The Last Kingdom

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred in The Last Kingdom season three (Netflix)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Actor Jon Favreau arrives for the premiere of Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at The Shrine Auditorium, in Los Angeles on December 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX (Photo credit should read JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images, HF)

Iron Man director Jon Favreau to create live-action Star Wars TV series

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Black Mirror fans may have discovered some of the details of new movie Bandersnatch

Sex Education Season 1 (Netflix)

12 very British references in Sex Education that Americans won’t understand

Sherlock s4 flooded baker street rooms

BBC looking to open up programme archive with new paid-for digital service