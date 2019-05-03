New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Friday 3rd May: Tuca & Bertie

Odd couple-style animated comedy from BoJack Horseman animator Lisa Hanawalt, centred around a toucan (Tiffany Haddish) and a songbird (Ali Wong). Watch on Netflix

Thursday 2nd May: I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

A hilarious and sometimes unsettling sketch comedy show from former Saturday Night Live writer Tim Robinson. The series features top notch guest appearances from SNL alumni like Vanessa Bayer (in the social media behaviour-skewering piece above) and Will Forte, and is produced and directed by The Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer. If you like your comedy to waver into the absurd from time to time, this six-episode series will have something for you. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 23rd April: Bonding season 1

A New York City student moonlighting as a dominatrix enlists her gay best friend from high school to be her assistant in this dark comedy from Barry star Rightor Doyle. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 18th April: Homecoming – a film by Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s headlining performance at Coachella in 2018 was heralded as “a gobsmacking marvel of choreography and musical direction” by the New York Times. Now, you can watch the show in full, with some behind-the-scenes tidbits from the behemoth herself spliced in for good measure. Watch on Netflix

Monday 15th April: No Good Nick

Stranger Things’ Sean Astin and original Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart lead this sitcom about a family who unwittingly welcome a young con artist into their home. Watch on Netflix

Friday 12th April: The Perfect Date

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo stars in this teen movie about a high-schooler who creates a dating app that lets him act as a stand-in boyfriend. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 11th April: You vs Wild

Netflix’s next stage in interactive TV following Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Gear Grylls leads an adventure series where you get to decide how to keep him safe. Good luck in the wilderness… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 9th April: Quicksand

A Swedish crime drama based on the best-selling novel of the same name, which tells the story of a student on trial for murder after a tragedy at a prep school in Stockholm. Watch on Netflix

Monday 8th April: Unicorn Store

Brie Larson’s directorial debut stars Larson and her fellow Captain Marvel actor Samuel L Jackson, and centres around a down-and-out painter who moves back in with her parents and is invited to a shop that will “test her ideas of what it really means to grow up”. Watch on Netflix

Friday 5th April: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part two

Kiernan Shipka returns to play the young witch in a new set of episodes which promises to be “a bit more magical – and a lot sexier” than it’s predecessor. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 4th April: Doctor Foster series two

Suranne Jones and Bertie Carvel are back for five more punchy episodes of toxic vengefulness and unwise parenting in this hit BBC drama. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 2nd April: On My Block season two

The comedy about teens in inner-city South Central Los Angeles picks up after last season’s shocking cliff-hanger. Did Ruby and Olivia survive the shooting? Log in to Netflix to find out…

Wednesday 27th March: Bodyguard

The biggest drama of 2018 – starring Keeley Hawes as Britain’s Home Secretary during a period of heightened terrorist activity and Richard Madden as the man tasked with protecting her – is now on Netflix. Watch now

Monday 25 March: The OA season 2

The bonkers sci-fi drama is back. Watch on Netflix

Friday 15th March: Queer Eye season 3

Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Bobby Berk are all back for season three, along with a whole new bunch of “heroes” to make over. Watch on Netflix

Monday 11th March: Formula 1 – Drive to Survive

Behind-the-scenes documentary series covering the 2018 season of the world’s biggest racing competition. Watch on Netflix