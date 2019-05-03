Strictly’s Seann Walsh to host new Netflix game show Flinch
The game show challenges contestants to maintain cool heads in the face of intense stress
Comedian and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh is set to host a new Netflix game show Flinch.
The English comic, who hit headlines after he was snapped kissing his Strictly pro partner Katya Jones, is part of the judging panel for the new Netflix show alongside fellow hosts Desiree Burch and Lloyd Griffith.
Flinch sees contestants attempt to appear unfazed by extremely stressful situations, like having flamethrowers blasted right next to their heads and cymbals crashed next to their ears.
The show is set to launch globally on Netflix this May.
In the series, which is filmed on an abandoned farm in Northern Ireland, Seann, Desiree and Griffith pick contestants to represent them in the game. If the contestants flinch, both them and the host who they represent face painful consequences.
“There’s only one rule in Flinch: do not flinch,” executive producer Kieran Doherty explained to Broadcast. “If you do, terrible things will happen to you. By ‘terrible’, I mean you might get electrocuted, have your fingers snapped by mousetraps, or be slapped repeatedly in the face by two ginger farmhands. That sort of thing.”
Watch the trailer for Flinch below.
Flinch arrives on Netflix on Friday 3rd May 2019
