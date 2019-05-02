When is Mindhunter season 2 released on Netflix? What is going to happen?

David Fincher returned to TV in 2017 with Mindhunter, a slow-burning detective drama about the inception of the FBI’s criminal profiling programme in the 1970s.

The series introduced us to agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) of the bureau’s Behavioural Sciences unit as they endeavoured to understand patterns in murderous behaviour by interviewing incarcerated serial killers a la Jodie Foster in Silence of The Lambs.

The show was renewed for a second season before the first had aired, and it is set to air this year.

When is Mindhunter season 2 released on Netflix?

No release date has been announced as yet – but given that filming was well underway in May of last year, we suspect – and hope – that it will arrive in the first half of 2019.

What is going to happen in season 2?

Netflix has been very quiet about the second season of Mindhunter, beyond confirming that it is in fact happening. They’ve released no concrete casting or plot info as yet, but a few things have slipped out.

In an interview with Billboard in 2017, Fincher revealed that season 2 would cover a notorious series of murders in Atlanta from 1979-81, which saw 28 children, teens and adults (all African-American) killed in the Georgian capital. Atlanta native Wayne Williams was tried and convicted for two of the killings.

On top of this, there have been reports that Australian actor Damon Herriman has been cast as Charles Manson. Bizarrely, he is already set to play the infamous killer in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

At the end of season 1, Ford’s methods were being called into question by Wendy, Bill and their boss, as he became increasingly unguarded around their subjects. In a brilliant scene in the finale, he is embraced in a bear hug by serial killer Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton), and, once free, has a panic attack in the hall, having realised how dangerous the situation had become.

The new season will likely deal with the fall-out of this, and (hopefully) see him take on a more pragmatic approach to the study.

Speaking at Vulture Festival in May, McCallany also confirmed that the mysterious murderer we saw glimpses of throughout season one is real-life serial killer Dennis Rader (also known as the BTK killer), and added, tentatively, that “we may see more of him.”

Who is in the cast?

Of the original cast members, we know that Groff, McCallany and Torv will be back for the second season. It is as yet unclear if Britton will return as Kemper.

On top of this, Once Upon A Time in the West star Damon Herriman is rumoured to be playing Charles Manson…

Mindhunter season 2 will be released on Netflix in 2019