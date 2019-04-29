When is the Breaking Bad movie released on Netflix?

It’s really happening: a Breaking Bad movie, which will follow Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman in the years after the series finale, is in the works.

The whole thing is being kept tightly under wraps at the moment, but The Hollywood Reporter says that the film will be written by original showrunner Vince Gilligan, and that Netflix has first-run rights to it in a deal with US broadcaster AMC – meaning it could arrive on our shores at the same time as in the USA.

Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White in the series, confirmed late last year that the film was in the works.

“Yes, there appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad,” he said on The Dan Patrick Show, “but I honestly have not even read the script. So there’s questions if we would even see Walter White in this movie.”

Find out everything you need to know about the Breaking Bad movie below:

When is the Breaking Bad movie released?

The film is still in very early stages, if reports are correct. This means we’ve likely got another couple of years before it arrives – likely 2021 at the earliest.

Who is in the cast of the Breaking Bad movie?

It seems highly likely that Aaron Paul will be reprising his role as Jesse Pinkman. Neither Gilligan nor any of his team have let slip if anyone else is set to appear in the film. However, Cranston has said that he would happily be involved, if offered the chance.

“I don’t know if there’s an appearance — flashbacks, flash forwards — but I’m excited about it because it’s Breaking Bad and it was the greatest professional period of my life and I can’t wait to see all those people again, even if I just come by to visit,” he said on The Dan Patrick Show.

Will the Breaking Bad movie be released on Netflix?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix will have first-run rights to the project before it airs on its original US network AMC – though Netflix, AMC and producers Sony Pictures TV declined to confirm this.

What is the Breaking Bad movie about?

The plot details are being kept under wraps, but Cranston has suggested that it will give some closure to storylines that were left open at the end of the series.

“It’s a great story and there are a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open,” Cranston said. “This idea, from what I’m told, gets into those .”