When is Space Force starring Steve Carell released on Netflix?

The Office meets Parks and Recreation…. in space? That’s how we’re imagining Steve Carell‘s new Netflix comedy Space Force.

The workplace comedy is seemingly inspired by President Donald Trump’s decision to establish a sixth branch of the US military, called ‘Space Force’.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show, its origins, and its cast.

When is Space Force released on Netflix?

There have been no firm details yet about the show’s release date, but Netflix confirmed in the show’s teaser trailer that details will be released soon — so watch this (ahem) space.

Is Space Force based on real-life events?

The show’s title is a nod to President Donald Trump’s proposal back in June 2018 to establish a military ‘Space Force’, allegedly prompted by the fears that space will be militarised in the future.

The proposal has been controversial, with many critics questioning what the force would actually do — which seems to be the basis of Netflix’s new series…

What is Space Force about?

“The goal of the new branch [Space Force] is to ‘defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks. … Or something,” the trailer states. “This is the story of the men and woman who have to figure it out.”

From this description, it sounds like Carell and co-creator Greg Daniels, the creative force behind the US version of The Office, have taken Trump’s proposal and imagined its hypothetical outcome: a group of men and women stuck in space, without much to do — with, of course, a healthy dollop of bureaucracy added into the mix.

Is there a trailer for Space Force?

Netflix have released a teaser trailer announcing the show’s premise. There’s no footage from the series — just an aerial shot of Earth.

Who is in the cast for Space Force?

So far, only co-creator Steve Carell (Beautiful Boy) is confirmed as starring in the show, but as Space Force looks like it will be an ensemble series, keep your eyes peeled for more casting announcements over the coming months.