Luke Perry’s final Riverdale episode to air this week

Late actor Luke Perry’s final episode of Riverdale is set to air this week.

Perry, who played Archie’s dad Fred Andrews in the CW and Netflix show, passed away unexpectedly in March 2019 at the age of 52.

On Monday 22nd April, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the actor’s final appearance in the series will take place later this week.

This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever…❤️🏆💎👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/meokbvo0Wt — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 22, 2019

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse has also addressed the loss of his co-star, revealing on US talk show The View: “I can’t go too much into the spoilers of it, but we do have something planned narratively.”