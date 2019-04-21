Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed

Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.

After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all expected to return this year, alongside some more reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.

Plus, we’ve got some exciting new shows to look forward to, including David Attenborough’s natural history epic Our Planet and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.

Find out about everything coming to Netflix in 2019 below.

5th April 2019

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 Sabrina is set to embrace her witchy side in season two, with a new platinum blonde ‘do to boot

Our Planet A new eight-part, David Attenborough-narrated documentary series from the team behind Blue Planet and Planet Earth.

Quicksand Based on the bestselling novel and adapted by the creator of The Bridge, Quicksand is a Swedish crime drama about a seemingly well-adjusted teen who finds herself on trial for murder

10th April

You vs Wild Following on from Black Mirror episode Bandersnatch, Netflix continues to experiment with interactive TV with this new “interactive adventure series” with Bear Grylls

15th April

No Good Nick Live action dramedy starring Melissa Joan Hart (the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch) and Stranger Things and The Goonies star Sean Astin

17th April

Homecoming One tweet. No context. Is that all it takes for Netflix to announce a Beyoncé show? Apparently so. The streaming service later confirmed that the film will be a “intimate look” at the start’s Coachella music festival performance last year.

26th April

Chambers A ten-part supernatural series about a heart attack survivor who tries to find out more about the heart donor who saved her life. Starring Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn and newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose

Street Food The creators of Chef’s Table bring a brand new series about incredible street food from around the world. Season one explores nine countries across Asia

May

8th May

Lucifer season 4 After an incredible fan campaign, the supernatural drama has been picked up by Netflix for a fourth season, following its cancellation by US network Fox.

.@LuciferNetflix Season 4 hits Netflix in 666 hours! pic.twitter.com/hXkDdeUyaj — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 10, 2019

10th May

The Society New YA drama about a group of teenagers who are suddenly transported to a facsimile of their home town – only without any parents.

17th May

The Rain season 2 The Danish post-apocalyptic series is back. Beware of the downpour…

24th May

She’s Gotta Have It season 2 Spike Lee’s comedy, based on his 1986 movie, returns with all-new episodes.

Remember when I said I would tell y'all when I knew? 🙂 "She's Gotta Have It" season 2, coming May 24 to @netflix. pic.twitter.com/DRoqLjRbe2 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) March 7, 2019

31st May

When They See Us The first TV series from Ava DuVernay (A Wrinkle In Time, Selma) tells the true story of five Harlem teenagers who were wrongly convicted of the rape of a jogger in New York City in 1989. It boasts an impressive ensemble cast which includes Felicity Huffman, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo and Michael K Williams.