  All the TV shows Netflix has cancelled in 2019

All the TV shows Netflix has cancelled in 2019

Jessica Jones, The Punisher and Friends From College have all been axed this year

Punisher

In 2019, Netflix began to wield the axe on its ever-expanding library of original shows.

First, the streaming service cancelled its two remaining Marvel series, The Punisher and Jessica Jones.

This was to be expected given that Netflix’s other Marvel series had previously been axed.

However, this decision was closely followed by the cancellation of Friends from College – and fans began to worry that their favourite show could be next.

In response to a tweet about the sudden glut of cancellations, Netflix posted, “Cancelling shows is always painful – but it’s also a very careful, case-by-case decision.”

In truth, none of this is truly out of step with Netflix’s cancellation policy in recent years.

Netflix has tended to cull shows that underperform in a cost-benefit analysis, just like any other network.

Friends From College has a pretty stacked cast of stars, and evidently it wasn’t deemed enough of a hit to justify what is likely a very high wage bill. It follows in the footsteps of  Sense8, Gypsy and The Get Down.

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

Netflix cancelled shows in 2019

Marvel’s Jessica Jones & The Punisher These two series were cancelled by Netflix at the start of 2019, joining their colleagues DaredevilIron Fist and Luke Cage. This marks the end of a five-year partnership between Marvel and Netflix, and coincides with the launch of Disney+ – a dedicated streaming service from Marvel’s parent company Disney.

Friends From College The comedy, which stars Keegan Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Fred Savage and Nat Faxon as old uni mates, was cancelled within weeks of the release of season two.

Nightflyers The series based on George RR Martin’s novella of the same name was axed by its US network SyFy, so this was not a Netflix decision, despite the show airing on the service in the UK. It is as yet unclear whether Netflix – a co-producer and international distributor – will opt to pick it up for further episodes.

