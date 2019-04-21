Lucifer fans launched a huge campaign to save the show when it was cancelled by Fox after three seasons – and now its fourth season is coming to Netflix.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the comedy drama’s revival – from when it lands on Netflix and the story of #SaveLucifer, to what to expect and who’s in the cast…

Where to watch Lucifer Stream on Amazon Prime Video

Buy on iTunes

Buy on YouTube

Available on Netflix soon

When is Lucifer season 4 on Netflix?

It’s finally confirmed: Lucifer season four will be released on Netflix on 8th May 2019.

The news was revealed via a smoking hot new teaser trailer featuring star Tom Ellis emerging from a swimming pool and picking up a glass of something strong.

.@LuciferNetflix Season 4 hits Netflix in 666 hours! pic.twitter.com/hXkDdeUyaj — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 10, 2019

The date means that the show will return almost exactly a year on from the day the series was first cancelled.

The drama previously aired on Fox in the United States and was later released on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

However, seeing as the show has been revived by Netflix, it will now air at the same time internationally, meaning British viewers will no longer have to wait for new episodes.

Lucifer season four is set to run for ten episodes but will be split into two parts, with a mid-season break taking place after episode five.

It is likely, therefore, that Netflix will drop the first five episodes in one go and there will be a delay before we get to see the second half of the season.

Will Netflix have Lucifer seasons 1-3?

The previous three seasons will indeed move over to Netflix.

Ok people asking in UK #Luciferseason 4 will premiere next year on @NetflixUK and season 1-3 will also become available but until then you can still watch it on @AmazonUK 🇬🇧😈 — tom ellis (@tomellis17) December 17, 2018

For now however, Lucifer season one to three are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Is there a trailer for Lucifer season 4?

Not quite yet, but Netflix has released a teaser featuring three of its key stars, Tom Ellis, Lauren German and Inbar Lavi, and let’s just say they know what their fans want…

The 90-seconds of footage promises a “very juicy” scene between the trio before Tom Ellis shows some skin while teasing the new episodes…

Watch the full footage here:

What is Lucifer about?

Lucifer is a fantasy comedy drama which revolves around the devil.

It follows Lucifer Morningstar, a fallen angel who’s bored with his role as the Lord of Hell, so becomes a consultant with the LAPD, as you do.

He possesses superhuman strength and invulnerability, and has the ability to make people tell him their hidden desires.

The show is based on the Lucifer character created by Neil Gaiman for The Sandman comic-book series.

Lucifer’s official account has released a handy video – narrated by Ellis – recapping the first three series to get any newcomers up to speed. (WARNING: SPOILERS)

excuse me, do you have a moment to talk about our dark lord and savior? #lucifer pic.twitter.com/EEHIkrTk2a — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) April 19, 2019

What was the #SaveLucifer campaign?

Lucifer fans tirelessly campaigned for a revival following Fox’s decision to cancel the show in May 2018.

After monumental support for the series on Twitter under the #SaveLucifer hashtag, it was then picked up by Netflix in June 2018.

Series star Tom Ellis had previously told RadioTimes.com how the fan campaign had motivated him to work to revive the series, saying, “The outpouring of love for the show has mirrored how I’ve felt about it. The response has spurred me on to at least go, ‘OK, well I’m going to go and take part in these conversations’.”

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich said the #SaveLucifer campaign played a big part in Netflix’s decision to revive the show.

“They really noticed it,” Henderson told TV Line. “The fans were heard, and that’s the biggest thing that we should convey. They saw the passion of the fans, and apparently a number of people over there just like the show.”

Who’s in the cast of Lucifer season 4?

Tom Ellis and Lauren German will reprise their roles as Lucifer Morningstar and Detective Chloe Decker.

Kevin Alejandro will also be back as Detective Dan Espinoza, as will Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin, among others.

Prison Break star Inbar Levi is joining the cast as Eve (as in Adam and). She is fed up with Adam and is pining for Lucifer, her rebellious first love. She will be joined by Graham McTavish (Outlander, Preacher) as Father Kinley, a “kind, deeply empathetic and revered priest.”

Newcomer Vinessa Vidotto also joins the line-up as angel Remiel, who is described as the “classic little-sister” to DB Woodside’s mighty Amenadiel.

What can we expect from Lucifer season 4?

The complete episode list for Lucifer’s fourth season is as follows:

Everything’s Okay, written by Joe Henderson Somebody’s Been Reading Dante’s Inferno, written by Idly Modrovich O, Ye Of Little Faith, Father, written by Jessika Borsiczky All About Eve, written by Chris Refferty Expire Erect, written by Mike Costa Orgy Pants to Work, written by Aiyana White Devil Is As Devil Does, written by Jen Graham Imada Super Bad Boyfriend, written by Jason Ning Save Lucifer, written by Joe Henderson King of Hell, written by Idly Modrovich

Season four is expected to revisit Chloe’s discovery about Lucifer. When we last saw her in the bonus episode Boo Normal, Chloe was struggling to come to terms with Lucifer revealing his true devil face to her, and co-showrunner Modrovich believes Chloe will be taking a “journey” in the new season.

“She wouldn’t just accept it right away. She’s going to go through all the emotions that we’ve been through, the audience,” he told TV Line. “For her to be able to see his struggle, every single side of him, and she is going to feel a little bit like what he says in the penultimate episode, which is ‘I feel like you’ve seen one side of me.'”

There’s also some suggestion that because the show is on Netflix, the team will be freed up to get a bit more graphic. According to Tom Ellis, this means we might be seeing Lucifer’s bum at some point in the new season.

Advertisement

“I think Joe Henderson, our showrunner, has been adamant that he wants to have my bum on screen for three seasons and now we can finally do that,” he told Entertainment Weekly.