When is Chambers released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast? What’s it about?

Chambers, a new psychological thriller, lands on Netflix this April.

Advertisement

The series stars Uma Thurman and Sivan Alyra Rose, and centres around a young heart attack survivor who starts to suspect that the girl whose heart she received is beginning to take over her body.

Find out everything you need to know about Chambers below.

When is Chambers released on Netflix?

10-part series Chambers will launch on Friday 26th April 2019.

Is there a trailer for Chambers?

Yes – check it out below.

Who is in the Chambers cast?

Newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose leads the series as Sasha in her first major role, while Kill Bill actress Uma Thurman plays Nancy LeFevre, the mother of the girl whose heart Sasha inherits.

Nancy’s husband Ben is played by Tony Goldwyin, while Marcus LaVoi is Sasha’s father. Kyanna Simone Simpson, Griffin Powell-Arcand and Nicholas Galitzine also star.

What is Chambers about?

The show centres around Sasha, a native American teenager from a poor community in Arizona who gets an emergency heart transplant. The wealthy parents of Becky Lefevre, whose heart she received, take an interest in her, inviting her over to dinner before ultimately offering her a scholarship to a swanky private school.

As Sasha begins to get to know the Lefevres and Becky’s former life in Crystal Village (the bourgeois neighbourhood on the opposite side of town to Sasha’s), she suddenly feels that Becky’s life force has invaded her body, and is slowly coming to the surface…

Showrunner Leah Rachel says she had a variety of influences when writing the series, listing Rosemary’s Baby, director Federico Fellini, The Virgin Suicides, and “a lot of Andrew Arnold’s work” as inspiration:

“Twin Peaks, Larry Clark’s photographs. The inside of my office during production was just a scrapbook all across the walls with imagery just to keep it sort of feeling timeless as well,” she told RadioTimes.com.



She also explained that the show is so weird that she is surprised Netflix green-lit it in the first place. Thankfully, the streaming service thrives on that sort of thing…

“I never thought this show would get made because it is so strange,” she said. “And I think that Netflix specifically is looking for shows that disrupt what’s going on. There was nothing like Stranger Things before, so the goal with Chambers was that we don’t want to echo anything, we don’t want to correlate the show with any other show, we don’t want to specifically assign a genre.

“There’s psychological horror, supernatural, coming of age, and Netflix really boosted that up and supported that, so I think that’s really rare and super exciting.”



Advertisement

Chambers launches on Netflix on Friday 26th April 2019