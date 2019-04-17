Netflix UK to trial top 10 lists of best performing shows

Netflix has announced that it will trial top 10 lists of its best performing shows on its UK service later this year.

The streaming giant, which is known for the secrecy surrounding its viewing figures, has recently begun sharing ratings for just a few selected shows, and has now revealed in its latest earning report that it will start testing the publication of weekly ranked lists of its most popular content by the end of June.

Netflix’s lists will make it easier for “those who want to watch what others are watching”, according to the report, and if successful, will be rolled out worldwide after a few months.

The news comes as Netflix announces it has added 9.6 million worldwide subscribers in the first three months of the year, despite increasing its subscription prices and facing stiffer competition from rivals including Amazon, Apple and Hulu.

Netflix spent $12 billion on original content in 2018 and analysts expect that figure to rise to at least $15 billion in 2019.

This year Netflix has commissioned new seasons of some of its biggest series including Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why and Orange is the New Black, as well as The Umbrella Academy, which it says was watched by 45 million member households in its first four weeks on the service.