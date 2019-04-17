John Cusack to star in Amazon remake of Channel 4’s Utopia

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming new series Utopia has landed John Cusack in a regular role.

Advertisement

Cusack, who is known for his roles in Hollywood films including Grosse Point Blank, Being John Malkovich and High Fidelity, will play Dr Kevin Christie; a charismatic and brilliant bio-technician who is determined to use science to change the world for the better, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The part will mark Cusack’s first starring role in a television series.

Cusack is the latest signing for the Amazon remake of the Channel 4 underground hit, which originally aired in 2013.

ANALYSIS by Paul Jones, Deputy Editor John Cusack, an actor who has been working in Hollywood for four decades, has finally been enticed into his first regular TV role. As more and more big-name film stars make their way onto the small screen, it’s a reminder of the increasing respect that television drama is garnering, thanks to bigger budgets and improved production values allowing top behind-the-camera talent to tell stories of cinematic quality but over many more hours. Meanwhile, fans of Channel 4’s cult hit Utopia – who were left hanging when it was cancelled without a resolution after just one series – will be willing Amazon to commission more and finally give them closure.

Rainn Wilson (best known for his role as the idiotic Dwight in the US Office) will play down-and-out scientist Michael Stearns. When a nationwide outbreak of a deadly flu arises, Michael offers his expertise, and soon finds he has landed smack in the middle of something much bigger.

American Honey star Sasha Lane has also been cast as Jessica Hyde.

In line with the original British series, the Amazon version will be based around a disparate group of people who “meet online and are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organisation after they come into possession of a near mythical cult underground graphic novel.

“They discover the conspiracy theories in the comic’s pages may actually be real and are forced into the dangerous, unique and ironic position of saving the world.”

Amazon ordered a nine-episode first season of Utopia in April last year.

Advertisement

Gone Girl and Sharp Objects writer Gillian Flynn will serve as executive producer and showrunner on the series.