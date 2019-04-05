When is The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 released on Netflix?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns in 2019 with brand new episodes following its breakout debut season and Christmas special in 2018.

With more seasons promised in the future, this is just the start of a long, dark and dangerous relationship with the witching world.

Check out everything we know about Part 2 below.

When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 released on Netflix?

The new episodes were released globally on 5th April 2019, with the promise to make 2019 “a bit more magical – and a lot sexier”.

The teaser trailer above promises an edgier Sabrina, played by Kiernan Shipka, as she continues to reconcile her half-mortal side to her half-witch side – with varying results.

Written once again by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, fans of the Netflix show can expect Sabrina to run into even more misadventures as she gets to grips with life as a witch in Greendale.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season two: watch the trailer

What is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 about?

Following on from the Christmas special A Midwinter’s Tale, season two is set to explore Sabrina’s “darker side” according to Netflix. She will be “curious to learn more about her heritage, while struggling to maintain her friendships in the mortal world”.

The new episodes will also see Sabrina caught up in an “unholy love trial” between warlock Nicholas Scratch (above) and mortal Havey Kinkle (below).

“The Dark Lord, Madame Satan, and Father Blackwood continue to conjure chaos in the Spellman household and the town of Greendale,” the Netflix synopsis adds. “And they aren’t the only ones trying to raise hell. Everything is in question – relationships, identity, true intentions – when the devil’s work is at hand.”

Will there be more Chilling Adventures of Sabrina after season two?

Yes, Netflix has confirmed at least four seasons of the dark drama, with Parts 3 and 4 filming in 2019.

“Praise Satan!” said the show’s creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on news of the drama’s renewal. “I’m so grateful to my partners at Warner Brothers, Netflix, Berlanti Television, and Archie Productions for supporting this darker vision of the world’s most famous teen witch.

“And I’m thrilled to be continuing to tell Sabrina’s chilling adventures with our incredible cast and crew, led by the unstoppable Kiernan Shipka.”

