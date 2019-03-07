Accessibility Links

Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson set to star in new CIA drama with Apple

The series will be based on the memoirs of real-life CIA agent Amaryllis Fox

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 06: Brie Larson attends the "Captain Marvel" screening at Henry R. Luce Auditorium at Brookfield Place on March 6, 2019 in New York City.

Brie Larson is set to lead a new drama series for Apple’s new streaming service based on the memoirs of real-life CIA undercover operative Amaryllis Fox.

The Captain Marvel star will also executive produce the series alongside writer Megan Martin (Animal Kingdom) after the pair acquired the rights to Fox’s upcoming book, Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA.

According to Deadline, the new series will be a “provocative and contemporary look at a young woman’s journey in the CIA, told through the prism of their closest relationships.”

Fox was recruited by the CIA at the age of 21, and served in the Middle East for 10 years. She now works as a peace activist. Her memoir will be released in October.

The series is the latest addition to Apple’s roster of high profile TV shows, though we have yet to see any come to fruition yet.

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrell are set to lead a drama about morning news presenters, while Larson’s Marvel cohort Chris Evans will lead Defending Jacob, a crime drama adapted from William Landay’s novel of the same name.

