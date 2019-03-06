Siobhan Finneran and Jennifer Saunders to star in Harlan Coben’s The Stranger on Netflix

Happy Valley star Siobhan Finneran, Absolutely Fabulous actress Jennifer Saunders and Ant Man and The Wasp villain Hannah John-Kamen have been cast in the Netflix adaptation of Harlan Coben’s novel The Stranger.

The eight-part psychological thriller is led by The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage who plays Adam Price, a family man whose life comes crashing down after a shock revelation about his wife.

Finneran stars as copper DS Johanna Griffin, while John-Kamen plays the mysterious stranger who exposes the secret to Adam, entangling him in a conspiracy. Saunders, famous for her comedy, takes on her first major dramatic role as Heidi, Johanna’s closest friend who is seeking adventure after her daughter leaves for university.

Broadchurch’s Shaun Dooley, Game of Thrones’ Paul Kaye, Strike Back’s Dervla Kirwan Black Mirror’s Kadiff Kirwan, Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s Anthony Head and The Crying Game’s Stephen Rea are also in the cast.

The Stranger, which goes into production this month, reunites the team behind Netflix series Safe, with Danny Brocklehurst writing the adaptation of Coben’s novel.

In the meantime, Finneran can next be seen in The Widow on ITV and John-Kamen is in the starry voice cast of Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.