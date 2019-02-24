Queen to perform with Adam Lambert at the 2019 Oscars ceremony

Legendary British rock band Queen will perform at the 2019 Oscars ceremony.

Original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor will be joined by former American idol contestant Adam Lambert (who has been performing with them since 2009) on vocals, in lieu of late lead singer Freddie Mercury.

The Academy announced the news on Twitter, sharing a montage of live performance clips from the band set to We Will Rock You – so don’t be too surprised if they whip out that classic at the ceremony.

The band will also be there in support of Bohemian Rhapsody, the Rami Malek-led biopic based on the band and Mercury, which is up for five awards including Best Picture and Best Actor.

There will be further musical performances from a selection of the acts nominated for Best Original Song, including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who are set to play Shallow from A Star is Born, and Bette Midler, who will sing Where the Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins.

Bohemian Rhapsody has come under scrutiny this awards season after allegations of sexual abuse levelled at director Bryan Singer resurfaced. Earlier this month, Bafta removed his name from the film’s nominations.

“Bafta considers the alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values,” a statement from BAFTA read. “This has led to Mr Singer’s suspended nomination. Bafta notes Mr Singer’s denial of the allegations. The suspension of his nomination will therefore remain in place until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved.”

Bohemian Rhapsody is nominated for Best Picture at this year’s Oscars, though it faces an uphill battle to beat out Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite, both big winners at other ceremonies in recent months.

The 91st Academy Awards airs from 12.00am on Monday 25th February on Sky Cinema Oscars in the UK (usually called Sky Cinema Greats)

Oscars highlights are on Monday 25th February at 8pm on Sky Cinema Oscars and 9pm on Sky1

