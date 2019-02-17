When is The Haunting of Hill House season 2 on Netflix?

*Warning: contains spoilers for The Haunting of Hill House season one*

If there’s one show out there that can simultaneously break our hearts whilst scaring the bejeezus out of us, it’s Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House.

It’s definitely not a good idea to binge-watch this show after dark. Essentially a family drama, the series is packed full of hidden ghosts, jump scares, inner demons and plot-twists that will make you scream and cry (it’s called scrying, look it up)… And, with so much hype surrounding the show, it’s no wonder that fans are already clamouring for a second series.

Here’s everything we know about The Haunting of Hill House season two.

What happened in The Haunting of Hill House season one?

The show follows Hugh and Olivia Crain and their five children, and the series flips back and forth in time: alternating from present-day when the Crain children are adults, to back to when the family temporarily lived at Hill House for the summer.

Adult Crain children are still haunted by the brief time they spent at the house, during which time their mother Olivia died under mysterious circumstances. When one of the siblings returns to the house to face their demons, their tragic demise draws the remaining four Crain children back to Hill House.

Things are get even spookier when we begin to realise that the house is really alive — more akin to the shark in Jaws than a standard haunted house. The Red Room (basically an evil version of the Room of Requirement from Harry Potter) functions as the house/monster’s “stomach”. It creates illusions tailored to each of the Crain siblings, luring them in and ultimately devouring them — and as in most horror films and shows, not everyone lives to tell the tale.

In one particularly sinister twist, Nellie (Victoria Pedretti) — the joint-youngest Crain child and probably the most sympathetic character in the show — is revealed to be the Bent-Neck Lady, the terrifying apparition she saw frequently as a child. The house tricks Adult-Nell into putting a noose around her neck (in her mind, it’s her mother’s locket), and she breaks her neck, before falling backwards in time and appearing in various major points in her own past. In other words, she was haunting herself.

Is there going to be a The Haunting of Hill House season two?

There’s definitely the desire for a second season, but it’s not yet clear whether there’ll be one — or what form it’ll take…

It definitely seems that season one may be the last we see of the Crain family, after one of the cast members confirmed that season one was “the end” for them.

Asked whether viewers could look forward to a second season, Michael Huisman (Steven Crain) told RadioTimes.com: “Yeah, but what would that season look like? I’d be very curious. Very curious. Very early when we started shooting this first season I remember having a couple of conversations with Mike [Flanagan, director and writer] about that because it feels so contained. It feels so… It’s an end.”

However, while Flanagan has also separately stated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that “the story of the Crain family is told. It’s done,” that’s not to say that another series might be commissioned — with a brand new family at its centre…

Where can I watch The Haunting of Hill House season two?

It’s still too early to know whether the show will be commissioned for a second series, but in the meantime you can still re-watch the first season — and keep an eye out for all those hidden ghosts — over on Netflix here.