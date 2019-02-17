When is David Fincher’s animated series Love, Death and Robots released on Netflix?

Alien spiders? Monsters made of rubbish? Sentient dairy products?

Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots promises all this and more, with a brand new collection of 18 unique animated short stories that cover the themes of, well… love, death and robots.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series.

When is Love Death & Robots released on Netflix?

Love, Death + Robots launches globally on Netflix on Friday 15th March 2019.

Is there a trailer for Love Death and Robots?

Yes, and it really lives up to Netflix’s description of the show as a “genre orgy of NSFM stories”.

Warning: it’s strictly for adults. Nudity, exploding skulls, legs being sawn off — it’s all packed into this manic one-minute trailer…

What’s Love Death and Robots about?

A “genre orgy”, according to Netflix’s official release, Love, Death + Robots comprises of 18 short films (ranging from five to 15 minutes in length), and is executive produced by director David Fincher, the man behind The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Mindhunter and The Social Network.

Blur Studio, the award winning animation company founded by Deadpool director Tim Miller, has led the production of the series. Love, Death + Robots has brought in directors, writers and animation studios from around the world, so each individual story is completely unique.

Ranging from tradition 2D to photo-real 3D CGI, the stories themselves cover everything from werewolf soldiers and demons from hell, to cyborg county hunters, and they traverse science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy genres.

Watch Love, Death + Robots on Netflix from Friday 15th March 2019